The Bricks & Sticks Fishing Tournament is one of the best inshore catch & release fishing tournaments in the Southwest Florida area! For the last 12 years the Lee Building Industry Association and its members have organized this tournament to bring the community and association together. The tournament is made up of builders, subcontractors, associate members and even developers in the area but not excluding anyone that just wants to get out and fish the beautiful waters of SWFL!

You haven’t missed your chance to participate as a sponsor or angler! Email Emily@BIA.net to register. Don’t want to fish this year? We are also taking donations for raffle items and live auction items to benefit Lee BIA Builders Care.

Additionally, we will be following CDC Guidelines and taking protective measures throughout the weekend to ensure everyone’s safety.

See ya there!

Take a look at our video made from last year’s tournament: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QXs1kj_8dEw

https://www.bia.net/events/details/13th-annual-bricks-sticks-fishing-tournament-2643

https://chambermaster.blob.core.windows.net/userfiles/UserFiles/chambers/9371/File/2020FullFishingPacket-FINALFillable1.pdf

https://chambermaster.blob.core.windows.net/userfiles/UserFiles/chambers/9371/File/BricksSticksCOVID-19Acknowledgement.Waiver1.pdf

Thank you so Much!