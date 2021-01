I caught this 38″ Redfish in Saint Augustine, Florida.

It was a rainy afternoon, but I had planned on taking my friend Kristin out on the boat that day so we decided to charge it. I didnt even bother trying to catch live bait and just threw a chunk of cut mullet out just to see if anything would happen, and I caught this awesome redfish. It broke my dip net bringing it into the boat, but it was safely released after.