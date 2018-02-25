Bringing Up the Voices of Tomorrow

By Cory Gurman:

More tight lines in 2018! No self-respecting fisherman would argue with a resolution like that, and few kids would turn down an invitation to get out and cast a line. In January’s Issue, I expressed the importance that adults play in mentoring and facilitating opportunities for kids getting out on the water and enjoying this pastime. Aside from spending quality time together and making memories with friends and family, passing on this torch will directly impact the future of fishing.

Our fathers and grandfathers enjoyed a time of plenty out on the water with miles and miles of natural beauty as a backdrop. As the years progressed, fishermen had to deal with the increasing negative effects that growth, expansion, pollution and greed have cast on our waters. However, the greatest danger to our sport today is the decline in fisher-kids, the voices of tomorrow.

Today’s culture has shifted from earlier years with technology consuming a large portion of a kid’s life. Digital communication is a fitting use of technology with today’s busy lifestyle, but it isn’t a substitute for rubbing shoulders, surrounded by the great outdoors. The time spent here will be etched in your memory for a lifetime, and the lessons learned will prove invaluable. In addition, when a child develops a love for fishing, they will become ambassadors for the sport and fight to protect the resources for future generations.

Access to fishing holes comes in many forms, for both the novice and more experienced angler, from kayaking through estuaries and fishing from shore, to venturing offshore in bigger boats. In my most recent outing, I explored Pellicer Creek in St. Augustine, Florida. with the help of local fishing guide, Captain Bart Swab from Action Kayak Adventures. Captain Bart prides himself in teaching kids all about kayak fishing and the most successful techniques.

We met up at the ramp at 1 pm. to catch the incoming tide. Within ten minutes, we had the kayaks in the water and began the paddle down the creek. As we approached some oyster bars, we anchored up and began fishing the area with jig heads and shrimp. When the tide turned, I caught a few nice black drum and released two small redfish.

Moving along to another set of oyster bars, I took time to admire the peaceful scenery that surrounded me. The tall grass along the banks of this winding creek was picture perfect, and on my next cast, a beautiful snook inhaled the shrimp. I eased her to the side of the kayak for a quick picture and release. My very first snook was followed by a trout and a few more black drum as the sun began to set. Paddling back, my mind filled with thoughts of returning to these backcountry waters.

Cory Gurman is a freshman at Ponte Vedra High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Besides reveling in the great outdoors, Cory enjoys spending time with his three golden retrievers and rooting for the Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Instagram @fishhunter1119.