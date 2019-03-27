Broward County Waterway Cleanup was March 2

Help keep Broward County Waterways Clean in 2019

Broward County’s largest and longest-running environmental event is held each year on the first Saturday in March at multiple sites across the county. Starting at 9 a.m. on March 2, thousands of volunteers will spread out across 38 sites, arriving by car, boat, kayak, canoe and even paddleboard to spend about four hours picking up trash and debris at parks, boat ramps, canals and islands from Deerfield Beach to Dania Beach. In 2018, volunteers removed more than 32 tons of canal-clogging garbage from the land and waterways.

Organized by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF), the Broward County Waterway Cleanup is sponsored in part by Florida Inland Navigation District, Broward County, National Save the Sea Turtles Foundation, 4Ocean, JM Family Enterprises and FB Marine Group.

MIASF Event Coordinator, Nicole Hoekstra, said MIASF members are intrinsic stewards of our natural resources. “MIASF is very proud to produce this event each year and we encourage participation from all Broward County residents, including middle school and high school students who can win scholarships through the art and essay contests and earn community service hours needed for graduation,” she said, adding, “and we’re delighted that local artist Steve Diossy is once again creating the posters, flyers and t-shirts for the event using his playful and highly recognizable marine-life art.”

Volunteers are urged to wear closed-toe shoes, sunscreen and a hat. Gloves, trash bags and water will be provided, and each volunteer will be given a free t-shirt while supplies last and an invitation to the Trash Bash Volunteer Party immediately following the cleanup. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more tips and information, visit www.WaterwayCleanUp.org