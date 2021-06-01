Broward Freshwater Fishing – June 2021

Summer is here, and it definitely feels like it! June is full of hot weather and hot fishing! Most of the highly targeted exotic and non-native species in South Florida, such as the bullseye snakehead, the peacock bass, and various other cichlids from Central and South America, are chewing! For catching snakeheads, it’s all about the frog bite for me, but don’t be afraid to use a big swimbait either. Snakeheads have a beautiful bright pink meat and make excellent table fare if you are interested in eating them. The peacock bass bite has continued to be absolutely insane in the Everglades! The Everglades bait of choice is a jerk bait or topwater bait. I have seen an exceptional amount of bites from bigger fish on the old school Heddon Torpedo prop bait.

The urban peacock bite has been great on private ponds all across Broward county, the C-14 canal, and the Lake Ida chain. The Largemouth bass bite has slowed down some, but they are still biting on live bait, and Texas rigged worms. Targeting cichlids is not something I’ve gone into detail about in the past, but it’s relatively simple. Use a small #1 hook with a small grub, live worm, or even a piece of bread and its game on! It’s amusing on light tackle, and it is very productive. This is a great way to introduce kids to fishing so they don’t lose their patience.

The fly fishing bite remains steady with Enrico Puglisi brush minnows, deceivers, and clouser minnows. When throwing the fly, I like a 5 to 7 weight combo with floating line, depending on conditions. My summer go to color combos are all white or white with olive or chartreuse.

Check out my youtube channel at www.youtube.com/c/JohnnyStabile.

Capt. Johnny Stabile

(954) 440-5200

South Florida Fishing Charters

sflfishingcharters.com