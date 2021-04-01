Broward Kayak Fishing Forecast – April 2021

Spring is here and kayak fishing is about to heat up! The mahi mahi bite has been very good. From Pompano Beach to Fort Lauderdale they are popping up, but in all different depths. There are solid gaffers being caught at the color change around floating debris and weed patches. Try slow trolling along the color change making your way in and out of the color change. There have even been reports of some nice dolphin in 180 to 200 feet but scattered. While jigging around the deeper wrecks, send a live pilchard or goggle eye out about 100 yards. I like to use a stealthy 3/0 circle hook and 40lb mono leader. Be patient and the man in the green suit show up.

We are expecting an insane blackfin tuna season this year. Kayak anglers are catching some jumbos around the deep wrecks at first light or at dusk. Most have been on the jig, with some on a live bait. It’s a good sign they are being caught this early. Anglers are also catching some smaller tunas around the color change, but again either super early or late in the day at sunset. My go to jigs for blackfin are pink with a big reflector eye and purple and black striped with a light reflector on the body.

The kingfish bite has picked up some with some snakes caught in 60 to 100 feet straight out from Pompano Pier. All my kingfish bites have been on the slow troll with some weight added to my live bait set up. I use a 1 to 2 ounce egg weight, 40 to 50 pound mono leader with 8 to 12 inches of wire, a 3/0 J hook and a small treble stinger.

Snook and tarpon fishing off the beach has been excellent. Big snook are swimming right along the shore and on a good flat day you can even sight cast them. Fishing between Pompano Pier and Hillsboro Inlet at dusk into nightfall has been great for catching tarpon. I like to use live finger mullet or pilchard.

The Exotic Bass Roundup is right around the corner and is scheduled for April 10th at Lake Ida Park. For more on the tournament and the upcoming Summer Slam Series scheduled for June 19th, go to extremekayakfishing.com.

