Bryson City Brewing: New Ownership, Same Historic Location

After a long day of fishing in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Bryson City Brewing is the perfect place to unwind and refuel. Located just a stone’s throw away from the park, this brewery is the ideal spot to unwind after an “Adventure Angling Trip.”

The rustic charm and laid-back atmosphere will make you feel right at home. As soon as you step inside, you’ll be greeted by friendly staff who understand what you’ve been through on your fishing excursion. They’ll be happy to pour you a cold beer from their state-of-the-art brewery or whip up one of their signature cocktails.

But it’s not just the drinks that keep people coming back to Bryson City Brewing. The food here is outstanding. From juicy burgers and crispy chicken tenders to flavorful wings and BBQ, there’s something on the menu for everyone. And don’t forget to try their famous nachos – piled high with all your favorite toppings.

Whether you choose to sit outside on their spacious patio or inside in the fully air-conditioned dining room, you’ll find a comfortable spot to relax and enjoy your meal. And with 16 screens in their sports bar area, you won’t miss any of your favorite teams in action.

But what truly sets Bryson City Brewing apart is their understanding of what anglers need after a day spent out on the water. This is more than just a brewery – it’s a place where like-minded individuals can come together and share stories of their adventures in nature.

So why not make Bryson City Brewing your go-to spot for post-fishing drinks and eats? Trust us – it’s sure to become one of your favorite spots in Bryson City.