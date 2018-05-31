Bucket List: Thunder Bay, Canada

Nipigon Salmon And Trout Out Of Thunder Bay, Canada

By Capt. Terry Fisher

One of the benefits of being a charter captain in southwest Florida is the people you meet. Almost always, my first mate Vicki and I have fishing in common with the folks we take out on the water; sometimes the connection runs deeper.

That’s how we became friends with Gino Mascarin and Jennifer Wintermans, of Thunder Bay, Canada. Like Vicki and I, both are avid anglers, and over the years we discovered we have many other things in common, including travel, fine foods and fine wines.

On their last visit, Gino and Jennifer insisted we travel to their neck of the woods to fish for world record brook trout on Lake Nipigon and Chinook salmon on the Nipigon River. I had never fished Canada, so I decided to give it a try, especially since our hosts are people who know how to catch fish and also appreciate some of the other fine things life has to offer.

We departed for Thunder Bay, by way of Toronto, in late August for four days of pampering, which was to include three days of fishing, gourmet cooking and wine tasting. Thunder Bay is a town that sits on the banks of Lake Superior just across the border from Minnesota on the Canadian side of the lake. It is in a relatively sparsely populated western corner of the Ontario province, where a web of lakes and waterways offers an unbelievable amount of good fishing.

Over three days, we were to fish for different species at three different venues: brook trout on Lake Nipigon, Chinook salmon on the Nipigon River tailwater and walleye on Lake Superior.

Lake Nipigon is renowned for producing large brook trout, including the world-record 14.5-pounder caught by Dr. JW Cook in 1915. Although it is dwarfed by nearby Lake Superior, Nipigon is a pretty big lake at 1,872 square miles of surface area. It feeds the Nipigon River, which is Lake Superior’s largest tributary. Over the months preceding the trip, Gino and Jennifer had shared photos of their catches, and our excitement was running high.

We launched Gino’s 19-foot Lund Pro V Tournament Series before dawn. The weather was unusually cold and foggy for a late August morning. The thermometer showed zero degrees Fahrenheit. Long-range forecasts predicted pleasant temperatures, but Vicki and I were glad to have prepared for the worst clothing-wise.

The cold front suppressed the bite, but with help from Gino’s friend, Bruce Iwasa, we managed to land enough brookies for a shore lunch on one of the lake’s breathtaking islands. The setting was perfect on this uninhabited wilderness island. We sat on tree stumps, drank wine and watched as salad, trout, potatoes and dessert were prepared around a campfire. The fish were caught on light tackle using Muddler Minnow flies tied on jig heads. The unspoiled, wilderness scenery was more than we expected. We returned that night to Thunder Bay to enjoy filet mignon, red wine and a good night’s rest, so to be ready for another early morning departure, this time on the Nipigon River tailwater in search of Chinook salmon.

The temperature was only 3 degrees warmer at 7 a.m. when we launched just below Alexander’s Dam on the Nipigon tailwater. Chinook are a species of Pacific salmon. Obviously they are not native to the drainage. They were introduced as a sport fish decades ago and have become one of the river’s most popular species.

A thick early morning fog initially restricted us to trolling a small area with Rapala Countdown 11 lures on St. Croix Legend Tournament rods with small Shimano reels loaded with Stren MagnaThin 6-pound line. Two hours later, we were able to navigate downstream, where we tried our hand at fly fishing. Vicki hooked a nice brookie on spinning gear, while Gino and I struck out with fly rods.

Around midday, the temperature had warmed and Gino suggested we go back up river to try trolling Rapalas at the dam. It worked! Vicki and I hooked and landed a 12-pound and 5-pound salmon, respectively. They were a blast to battle on light line.

Having ended the day on a very high note, we headed back to Gino and Jennifer’s luxury cabin that has a view of Lake Superior to die for. The evening was enjoyed eating scratch-made pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven and meeting family members.

The day-3 plan to fish Superior was scrapped because of rain and high winds. We enjoyed the balance of our trip eating gourmet foods such as salt-crusted salmon, Italian pastas, homemade sausages, salads, desserts and lots of beverages with new Canadian fishing friends.

The scenery around Thunder Bay is enough to make it a worthwhile trip. The potential for world-class freshwater fishing on an unbelievable amount of diversified waters around the town is limitless.

