Built Out of the Ashes on a Strong Foundation

In 1990, Mike Bartley and Hugh Moseley partnered with Kevin Prater to give Greenwood a sports bar to enjoy games and good times. That goal was accomplished for 24 years… until January 29, 2014, when a fire destroyed the local icon at 909 Montague Avenue.

Without hesitation, these men, with their management team and staff, went to work putting together a brand new Sports Break for Greenwood and the Lakelands to enjoy.

We’re dedicated to providing a great casual dining and entertainment experience for your family and friends.

All of us at the Sports Break are dedicated to providing you the best quality food, fun and enjoyment. Not only will you be greeted at the door with a friendly smile – all of our waitresses, bartenders, chefs and managers are here to serve up a great experience. And since we’ve been a Greenwood restaurant institution for almost 30 years – we treat our customers like family. Simply said, we’re committed to exceeding your expectations – while providing you a safe and comfortable entertainment and dining experience.