Bull Redfish in Ponce Inlet

Sponsored by New Smyrna Beach Chevorlet & Diamond Motors & Marine New Smyrna – Here is our latest fishing trip. We had the pleasure of hooking the Chevy Duramax up to a brand new Sea Pro 24 and hitting the recent redfish bite. The truck was beautiful, the boat was a dream to fish out of, and the company wasn't half bad either. Stay tuned for more to come.

Posted by Coastal Angler Magazine Daytona & New Smyrna Beach on Sunday, November 18, 2018