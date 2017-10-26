Cadillac is a Special Place to Many

Michigan’s oldest operating state fish hatchery opened in 1901 in Harrietta, just 15 minutes west of Cadillac. Both rainbow and brown trout are reared here for inland and Great Lakes waters. Did you know? Harrietta is the birthplace of brown trout in Michigan and is the source of the current state record for this species? If you’ve never been, it’s open now, or plan this excursion into your next trip to Cadillac.

Areas of interest to the public while at the Hatchery:

Short drive from Mitchell State Park, Caberfae Ski Area and high-quality trout fishing (Pine River, Manistee River, Pere Marquette River)

Interpretative area

Indoor and outdoor exhibits

Self-guided outdoor trail system

Surrounded by thousands of acres of state and federal land

Minutes from the North Country Trail

Location for Hatchery Passport Program for adults and kids alike

Check out how many fish are produced in our area for state-wide placement.

We can honestly tout we know a bit about brown trout in our area and are honored to have this hatchery alive and well just outside of town, close to our rivers. For detailed information of fish stocked, see the DNR’s website at: michigandnr.com/fishstock. For direct links to more information, go to www.cadillacmichigan.com and search ‘harrietta fish’.

Hatchery info: 231-389-2211

Hours: Open at no charge to public. Weekdays, 8:30 am to 4 pm. Weekends, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

To schedule group tours: please call 231-389-2211.