California Man Caught With Live, Endangered Sturgeon Stuffed In Trunk Of Car

A protected green sturgeon was rescued from the back of a poacher’s car and safely returned to the water, thanks to a couple of quick-thinking anglers who recognized and reported a poaching crime in progress, along with wildlife officers who acted quickly to save the big fish.

The incident began last Nov. 12 at the Clifton Forebay near Tracy. A concerned angler witnessed another man catching and retaining what he recognized as a green sturgeon, which are classified as a threatened species under the Federal Endangered Species Act. No take of any green sturgeon is permitted. The witness contacted a friend for advice; the friend, who was familiar with CalTIP and what information wildlife officers need to make a case, advised him to surreptitiously take photos of the suspect and his vehicle’s license plate. With that information, the friend called CalTIP, California’s 24/7 Poaching and Pollution Hotline.

Recognizing the importance of this potential poaching case, three wildlife officers responded to the CalTIP from as far as 90 minutes away. They used the license plate number to find the suspect’s home address, and shortly after their arrival, the suspect pulled up in his vehicle. Wildlife officers found him to be in possession of the green sturgeon, which was stuffed into the back of his compact SUV. Pulling the big fish from the vehicle, officers noticed it was still alive and there might be a chance to save it. They quickly photographed it as evidence for the court and issued a citation to the suspect (for unlawful take of green sturgeon, failing to release green sturgeon upon incidental take while fishing for white sturgeon, and failing to record the take of green sturgeon on the required Sturgeon Report Card). Then they raced to a nearby boat ramp with the fish. It took 90 minutes of effort to revive the stressed sturgeon but it was successfully released and biologists say that its chances of survival appear good.

This green sturgeon measured 64.5 inches. An expert in CDFW’s sturgeon program estimates the fish to be 25-30 years old. Fish that size and age are by far the most important spawning fish in the green sturgeon population, and if left alone they could keep spawning every 2-6 years for another 30 years. Our thanks to both the tipsters and the wardens for their outstanding effort!

The suspect is currently being prosecuted by the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office. CDFW will provide an update if the suspect is convicted in court.

For more information about green sturgeon in California, please visit our green sturgeon information page: https://wildlife.ca.gov/…/Fishes/Sturgeon/Green-Sturgeon

What is CalTIP?

CalTIP, which stands for Californians Turn in Poachers and Polluters, was started in 1981 to serve as a mechanism for the public to report wildlife crime tips confidentially or anonymously. From 2000 to 2020, calls have increased nearly 70 percent to more than 6,000 calls per year.

Reporting through CalTIP allows the public to be additional eyes and ears for CDFW’s wildlife officers in helping protect against those who illegally harm the state’s natural resources. There are four ways to submit a crime tip through CalTIP:

1. Call 1-888-334-2258 to reach our 24/7 dispatchers.

2. Text “CALTIP” and a message to 847411.

3. Use the CALTIP smartphone app.

4. Use the “Report a Violation Online” link at CalTIP online.

For more information, visit CalTIP online: https://wildlife.ca.gov/Enforcement/CalTIP

Or watch the Advanced Hunter Education CalTIP webinar: https://youtu.be/OqWtSMDc63M