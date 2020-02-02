Caloosa Creeks Preserve

Mike Hammond

If I told you I had fun paddling under loud trucks and heavy traffic, you would probably think I am crazy. However, this is normal for paddlers launching from Caloosahatchee Creeks Preserve West. The preserve is located west of Interstate75, Exit 143. Just turn into Love’s Travel Stop and follow the signs into the Conservation 20/20-managed preserve. You can pull right to the launch to unload. There are a couple spaces for vehicles pulling trailers.

Immediately after launching, paddlers can turn north into Popash Creek and follow it under I-75. Paddling under a bridge this wide in very shallow water was a new experience for me. I almost felt like I was gliding through a very loud maze. After passing under the freeway, I noticed a considerable amount of restoration work being done on both sides of the creek. It looks as though large exotic Brazilian peppers were removed and native vegetation was left standing. Not super aesthetically pleasing right now, but it will be when the natives are reestablished. Other sections of Popash were typical of our small Southwest Florida jungle-like creeks. Live oaks form a canopy with Spanish moss draping from the branches. Aster flowers hanging over the water made this section very pretty. After passing under Bayshore Road and Pritchett Parkway, the creek becomes very narrow. I only paddled a short distance before turning around.

Turning south from the launch, paddlers will travel next to I-75 toward the Caloosahatchee River. It is loud here as well. There are opportunities to cut into Shroud Creek before reaching the Caloosahatchee. If paddlers continue to the Caloosahatchee, they can have access to several small creeks to explore. Shroud, Bayshore, Chapel Branch, Daughtrey’s and others are a short paddle away. While they were all within proximity, each creek seemed to have a different feel to it and it was a lot of fun to explore.

If it is not windy, paddlers may want to venture farther out into the river and circumnavigate Beautiful Island or Buzzard Roost. I paddled over a large school of jacks crashing bait in this section. Always be aware of wind conditions when paddling in the Caloosahatchee.

When returning to the launch, you will notice the noisy traffic again. While I found the paddle enjoyable, this is not a pristine area and would not be the first place I take a visitor. It is however, very accessible brackish water with lots of mangrove-lined creeks. If you can put up with the sounds of downshifting trucks, you may have the water (and fish) all to yourself.

CalusaBlueway.com