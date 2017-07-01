Calusa Blueway, Lover’s Key

By Mike Hammond

When I asked my family which Calusa Blueway destination I should write about his month, my son shouted, “Lovers Key!” For many reasons, it is one of his favorite spots and with beach traffic currently as low as we can hope for, it’s a great time to rediscover Lovers Key.

There are several good places to launch. At the southeast base of the San Carlos Pass Bridge is a parking lot with access to a narrow strip of beach. A little further east (just past the Lovers Key Resort entrance) is another small lot on the left with access to the bay. Another popular launch spot is located at a small beach, across the road from Dog Beach at the southern tip, but beware of very strong currents in the passes.

While these launches are free or inexpensive, I prefer the “official” paddlecraft launch inside the park. Enter through the Gulf side entrance ($8 per vehicle fee) and follow the road to the concessions building. Lovers Key Adventures has several types of paddlecraft available to rent and guided tours. If you have your own equipment, just follow the road right to the launch. Even during Spring Break, we were able to pull up to the launch and unload easily without having to dodge other paddlers.

The nearby bathroom is a nice amenity, and manatees often make an appearance just a few feet from the launch. I’ve witnessed one bump my son’s kayak around with its nose while I was taking out my board. It may be tempting, but please do not pet, feed, or offer water to the manatees. In addition to being potentially harmful to them, it is illegal.

From the launch, you can paddle a 2.5-mile marked trail winding into the center of Black Island. Just short of the one-mile mark, you’ll find breaks in the mangroves which lead to a small bay running parallel to Estero Blvd. Upon entering this little bay, you are leaving the No Motor Zone. It is more exposed to the wind, but this shallow bay is still a nice place to relax, fish, and find interesting marine life. You can easily spend a couple hours relaxing there. No agenda needed. Just let Southwest Florida happen. I’m pretty sure that’s why it is one of my wife’s favorite paddles.

When returning to the parking area, I generally forgo the actual ramp and use one of the small beaches by the pavilions to take out. The ramp gets busier as the day goes on and there is plenty of grass and shade by the alternative landing. Kids can enjoy their post-paddle snack under the pavilion, as adults schlep equipment to the vehicles.

While you will surely encounter many other paddlers, Lovers Key is a fun and easy paddle the whole family can enjoy.