Calusa Blueway Paddling Trail

Port Sanibel Marina, by Mike Hammond

The Port Sanibel Marina is an often-overlooked paddle launch gem along the Calusa Blueway. I’m surprised each visit when I see there are few roof-racks in the parking lot (where parking is always free and accessible year-round). The marina is located on the mainland, about a mile before the Sanibel Causeway.

Paddlers can launch from the concrete ramp or floating dock. The floating dock is occupied by YOLO Board Adventures – Sanibel, but they are happy to share space if asked. If you don’t have your own equipment, kayaks and canoes can be rented from the marina and YOLO offers standup paddleboard rentals, tours, and lessons on-site.

The launch fee is $5, but I consider this a good deal, considering all the amenities and ease of access in these protected waters. There are nice bathrooms and the Port Sanibel Marina Ship Store has fishing tackle, live bait, snacks, beverages, hats, and just about anything else you’ll need or forget. There’s also ice cream, outdoor tables and rocking chairs to occupy the kids while packing up after your paddle. Amenities abound at this launch site but, my favorite thing is the nice thick grass in the parking lot where I can stage my gear without it getting scratched or sand-covered. That’s a pretty big luxury to me. There’s also a fishing cleaning station and hoses for rinse off.

There’s a great little fishing spot (a favorite of my son) straight off the ramp in a small mangrove cove. Or, you can head right, go under the bridge to Connie Mack Island and onto the Larry’s Lagoon paddling trail. The entire trail is wind-protected in Punta Rassa Cove. That’s a big plus for many novice paddlers and families with youngsters. It is a 2.5-mile marked trail through mangroves, past a manatee lagoon, and places like Stingray Bay and Mango’s Cove. Maps of the trail are provided in the ship store or you can download them from the Port Sanibel Marina webpage.

The Port Sanibel Marina is easy access to great water with many amenities. My only warning is that paddlers could easily become spoiled here.

Mike Hammond is based in Fort Myers, Florida, and is a staff member at Lee County Parks & Recreation. He is the Calusa Blueway coordinator for Lee County.