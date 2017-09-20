Canaveral Boat Show – Port Canaveral Oct. 13-15

View hundreds of new and used boats and recreational vehicles from your favorite manufacturers at the Fourth-Annual East Coast Boat, RV, & Outdoor Show in beautiful Port Canaveral October 13 through October 15.

This event is family and fun friendly. You can take part in one of our classes and brush up on your boating skills or visit the exhibits and watch dealer demos to learn all about the latest 2017-2018 boating products and technologies. All the activity will be located near Exploration Tower in the center of Port Canaveral.

On site, you can visit local boat dealers: Beachline Marine, Marine Max, Boat Max USA, Boaters Exchange, Sundance Marine, Atla ntic Marine, Yacht Masters, Top Notch Marine, Ocean Blue Yacht Sales, and Diamond Motors and Marine. Displays to visit and shop include Touchless Boat Covers, Blue points Marina, Harbor town Marina, Sea Tow, Boat US, Tow Boat US, Port Canaveral Boat Club, and Bow to Stern Upholstery.

When you’re ready to take a break, you can enjoy great food from one of our many local food vendors or kick back and relax with a cold one at the beer tent. Kids will love the bounce house!

Check out the boats, and schedule a demo ride with your favorite company! Admission is only $5 per person, and kids (12 or under) are free.

Visit http://www.canaveralboatshow.com for complete information, or call (321) 799-9444 for specific information requests.