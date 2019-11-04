Cape Hatteras Anglers Club – 62nd Annual Surf Fishing Tournament

The world’s largest Invitational Surf Fishing Tournament, with 120 teams participating! Opens Wednesday Nov 6 2019 with registration and a welcome reception, followed by 2 full days of team fishing. Awards dinner Friday night. Tackle Show Thursday night is open to the public. The Bob Bernard Individual Fishing Contest is Saturday morning and is also open to the public with pre-registration.
