Capt. Judy Inshore Fishing Report – November 6, 2017

Captain Judy’s Inshore Fishing Report and Little Miss Judy’s Believe It or Not Story!

Fishing statement: To try to insure that fishing stays in the hearts of those that love it and to help the ones that are going too!

Inshore Fishing Report

I called the past weekend the “Full Moon Fishing Blues!” Why? During a full moon phase you got more light, got more water, got more current, and you got less clear water conditions. Mix all of these factors into a day of fishing and certain moves have to be made. For instance: Those fishermen that decided not to man their boats, but decided to do a little surf fishing found themselves boxed in. What does this mean? Lots of current in a straight line area such as a beach means rushing water for sure. And the fish know it so why the heck would they fight to feed in this situation. The bottom line is, no respectable fish is not going to find a beach especially during these conditions a target rich environment! However, if this is your only option go for it, because big and small bites can happen if you/your bait can wait it out!

Creeks, Rivers, and Sounds!

These areas are the best place to look for your fish especially during full moon conditions! Why? You got room to spread out and look! Once again, our inshore captains had to look for clean water, before they could bring them fish to the hook. And I might add my guys put together some great equations and caught some nice fish! What were they using as bait? Live shrimp, fresh shrimp parts, and air dried part/pieces of shrimp! I guess you could say, “During this time it is all shrimp especially when you want to add catching to your equation!”

Artificial Reefs

This past weekend proved challenging for me. I had some great customers that just wanted to catch a few fish and have a little fishing fun! And we did catch lots of undersized black sea bass, pig fish, pin fish, blue fish, flounder, sand perch, rock bass, red snapper, reef runners, cobia, sharks, and other bottom biters. We managed to pull it off while catching enough keeper black sea bass and flounder to make everyone happy! And I think they will be back, because we are not only selling fishing trips we are making long time keeping memories! What did we use for bait? Captain Kathy Brown cut squid wings into small bite sizes, used fresh air dried dry shrimp, and also she filleted up some of the fish. We found that the smaller the bait worked the best even for the larger fish! Why? Our reasoning is when using smaller baits is it puts the point of the hook just that closer to the fish’s mouth. What does this mean? More solid hook ups!

Savannah Snapper Banks

Well, since this was the first weekend for being able to keep genuine red snapper what did we catch? Genuine Red Snapper! And of course we caught other bottom fish, but after looking at the pictures it seems that this genuine red snapper color just sticks out big time!

