Capt. Sergio’s Corner By: Capt. Sergio Atanes

Jigging for Grouper in Tampa Bay

Deep jigging or vertical jigging is a fishing method that has been practiced around the world. For the best results, find a location with a moderate current and look for rocky areas, wrecks or other structure. A good bottom sounder is important in order to read not only the bottom but the fish. Position or anchor the boat directly over the structure or fish and drop a jig. The weight of the jig is determined by the current and depth of water, so I recommend having a good selection of jigs before starting on your jigging trip.

Another method is drifting over the bottom across the rocks, ledges or wreck. Always drift parallel to the rocks or wreck. When you drift beyond the ledge, rocks or wreck area, crank up and start another up-current drift. Drop down to the bottom, crank one turn on the reel and start the drift again. Once the fish are located, it’s time to decide which lures will work best–metal jigs or soft plastic bait. Please note that your lure should be heavy enough to always touch bottom at all times. Once a fish is hooked, drop a marker over the side, as this will give you a reference point for your next drift or to do a stationary drop.

Always stay in touch. By this I mean you must always feel the jig, as this will help in hook setting and also keeping the jig from twisting around your leader or line.

In fast currents or deep water, I prefer conventional reels with a fast retrieve medium action rod with 40-pound test braided line and a 36-inch 40-pound test clear mono leader. I find that a good grade of clear monofilament line works well and has a thinner diameter than fluorocarbon.

In shallow waters of 15 to 30-feet, I prefer soft baits on spinning tackle, medium action rod spooled with 30-pound test braided line and a 36-inch fluorocarbon leader of 30-pound test.

A tight drag is recommended since you are fishing over structure, and these fish will head for the nearest hole or structure when they strike.

Good fishing and tight lines.