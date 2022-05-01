Capt. Sergio’s Corner By; Capt. Sergio Atanes

May, June and July are prime months for catching large black drum. A close relative of the red drum (redfish), this hard fighting gamester has the pulling power of a small freight train on the loose. Black Drum can range from 5 to 40-pounds. This time of year, they can be caught using their favorite meal, blue crabs.

Medium tackle is recommended. I use my standard grouper rig of a 7-foot medium action Cedros CJ-S 701Ma rod and an Azores 6000H reel with 50-pound Fins Windtamer braided line, plus a 2-ounce sinker with 4 feet of 40-pound test mono leader tied to a 3/0 hook.

Large black drum hang out around most bridge pilings. I find those that are closer to shore to be the most productive. Call any of the local bait shops a few days ahead and reserve a dozen medium blue crabs. A medium crab can be cut in half and used as two baits–large crabs can be cut into four baits. Remove the top cap, cut the legs off and insert the hook through one leg socket and out the other.

Bridge anglers can drop their line straight down alongside the piling and hang on. Boaters have a more difficult task. You need to anchor under the bridge with the stern of the boat within 4 to 5 feet from the outmost piling. Boaters should be prepared for a quick release of their anchor when a large fish is hooked. A common tool used is a fender or float tied above the water line to the anchor line. When a large fish is hooked, the anchor line is released. The current will drift the boat away from the bridge allowing the angler to fight his catch. When finished, return to the fender or float and retie. Many anglers are now using their Spot Lock feature on their trolling motor instead.

Nighttime fishing has many rewards. Don’t be surprised if you hook on to a large tarpon or a redfish while fishing for black drum around the bridges.

The slot size for Black Drum is 14 to 24 inches and only five can be harvested per day.

Good fishing and tight lines.