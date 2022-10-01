Capt. Sergio’s Corner By: Capt. Sergio Atanes

Changes Are on the Way

October has a lot to offer, depending on the weather. Normally, water temperatures should start a gradual drop, as the month comes to an end. Some years, water temperatures drop quickly due to some early cool fronts (not cold fronts). Two things are normal for this month: cobia make their last showing around buoys; and range markers make them easier to catch. Redfish get pumped up and start getting ready for the winter weather.

For cobia fishing, I prefer neap tides and the slower the better. This makes them come up around the surface more to feed, and they are easier to catch. I use medium spinning tackle, 40-pound breaded line, a 3-inch float (Four Horsemen) with 40-pound leader about 5-feet long tied to a 3/0 circle hook. My top choices for live baits are pinfish or large threadfin sardines. Artificial baits like imitation crabs or long eels work great. You should always have one rod ready to go, in case the cobia shows up close to the boat. Buoy hopping is considered one of the best methods for cobia fishing in October. Simply put, get there first, as early as you can, and go from one buoy to another. It takes time and money for gas, but well worth the trip when you can end up with a nice one for dinner. New rules are now in effect for size and total allowed on a boat per day. Go to myfwc.com for more information.

Redfish fishing patterns have changed over the past years, because the redfish have shifted from the flats to the docks. Most captains haven’t quite figured out why this has happened, so we can only guess. We have noticed more action around the docks and structures than on the flats. So, what is my secret to catching the big redfish? I use cut dead bait on the bottom. My years of experience have told me that they love cut pinfish, threadfin sardines and ladyfish. Remember that you want a nice chunk, but not too big because you want them to be able to take it on the first bite. I switch from my regular 1/0 to a 2/0 or even a 3/0 kahle circle hook and 40-pound fluorocarbon leader about 3-feet long. Depending on the depth of water, I add a number 3 or 4 split shot, or even a 3/8-ounce egg sinker rigged Texas style to keep the bait on the bottom. I have an advantage using my 2 to 10-foot Power Poles. My method is to drop the anchor just past the dock and back my boat between the two docks and then drop my Power Poles, keeping the boat anchored parallel to the docks. This way, I can fish clients from either side of the boat depending on the tide movement. First, I bait my clients up and cast their baits about midway under the dock. Then I start tossing some small pieces of cut bait, every few minutes, to create my own feeding station. Or, you can make your life easy and use a Lee Fisher Chum Ring, which makes chum from any bait you have on board; or, use pre-made chum and put it inside of it. Patience is the key word here, so don’t be in a hurry. Sit and wait, and the big ones will come. And, yes, there is a chance you could catch a few catfish. It’s worth it, if you can land a few big reds.

Speckled trout fishing for the big ones is just starting this month and, as the weather cools, the trout seem to get bigger. Look for the big ones around the edges of channels, drop offs and in the flats that tend to be at least 4 to 6 feet in depth. Gandy bridge has always been a great spot for me as the fronts move in, so don’t overlook this great eating and fun to catch fish. Trout are excellent to fish for with artificial baits. Use light tackle to make the adventure even better.

Tackle for cobia:

Okuma Cedros 7-foot rod with an Okuma Azores 6000H reel

Line: Fins Windtamer braided 40-pound test

Leader: Soft Steel stretchable Fluorocarbon 40-pound test

Hook: Trident 3/0 circle

Tackle for redfish:

Okuma SRT Inshore Elite 7 to 6-foot MH rod with Azores 4000H reel

Line: Fins Windtamer braided 20-pound test

Leader: Soft Steel stretchable fluorocarbon 40-pound test

Hook: Trident 3/0 Kahle circle