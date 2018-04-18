Capt. Sergio’s Corner By: Capt. Sergio Atanes

Anglers from Double Branch in the north to Bishop Harbor in the south are treated to some of the best inshore fishing anywhere in the state. Snook start their migration from the creeks and rivers to the flats and eventually to the passes to spawn by the first full moon of May.

Redfish and trout that call the flats home all summer long start bulking up on the greenback sardines. This live bait treat starts the ball rolling in the spring and lasts until the first cold snap in the fall. Look for the bait along the mangroves, not far from there you’ll find the fish.

Black drum start moving under the bridges which they will call home for the summer. Heavier tackle in the 30 to 40-pound class is recommended. A good example of a black drum set up is an Azores 5500 or 6500 spinning reel with 3/0 circle hook, 40-pound test fluorocarbon leader and one-ounce weight. Fresh cut blue crabs are the bait of choice here.

Spanish mackerel and cobia also follow the bait inside the Skyway Bridge. The bigger baits will hang around tripods, artificial reefs and rocky bottom that abound from Channel A just inside the Skyway to the Howard Franklin to the north.

I find Spanish mackerel fishing exciting and very productive for my clients, so I make it a point to start my morning by searching for a school of big mackerel to get the adrenalin going. After boating 30 or 40 mackerel, it’s time to move on and start another hunt.

My method for fishing Spanish mackerel is very simple. Find the bait, anchor and start a chum line to keep the mackerel feeding behind the boat. Cut greenbacks will work great; a five pound box of frozen chum also does the trick. Using light action tackle such as an Okuma Shadow Stalker seven and a half foot rod, Helios SX 3000 spinning reel with plenty of 15 pound test braided line and a #1 XX long shank hook with 30 pound test fluorocarbon leader about 30 inches long works well. The XX long hook eliminates the need to use wire leader and increases your bites.

Hillsborough County has six artificial reefs that produce great quantities of Spanish mackerel every year. The information with GPS location can be obtained from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission; they can even mail you their brochure upon request.

If you have kids, mackerel can entertain them all morning long. Remember that redfish and snook are great to catch but sometimes hard to find and slow to bite. Make this April a family affair with the kids by putting them on some fast mackerel action.

Captain Sergio Atanes is a native resident of Tampa and has been fishing the waters of Tampa Bay and Boca Grande for over 45 years. He is the owner and operator of S & I Charters which is one of the largest charter booking services on the west coast of Florida with 55 professional captains on staff. Capt. Sergio Atanes can be reached at (813) 973-7132 or www.reelfishy.com