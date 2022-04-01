Capt. Sergio’s Corner – Weedon Island, a Little History and a Little Fishing

First, a little history. Most of us think of Weedon Island Preserve as a fishing mecca where snook, redfish and trout call home all year round. But, Weedon Island is more than that. It has a rich history which should be explored both by land and sea. Located along the shores of Tampa Bay, the aquatic and ecosystems and over 3,700 acres offer a chance to view firsthand all kinds of plants and animals.

Weedon Island’s first inhabitants were the Manasota people. They used the natural resources around them for their basic needs. Over the years, the island changed hands many times from the Indians who were the first occupants. Captain W. B. Henderson purchased the island in 1886 and then gave the island to his daughter as a wedding present when she married Doctor Leslie Weedon thus, the name we know today.

On October 5, 1929, construction was stared on Weedon Island airport serving Tampa and St. Peterburg. During World War II, the U.S. Government leased the airport from Ludwig and Sky Harbor for a training site for Army and Navy pilots.

Weedon Island fishing pier started as a wooden bridge which linked Weedon Island to St. Petersburg. The rest is history. I recommend you take some time to visit this beautiful island and its Cultural and Natural History Center. I spent hours walking through the many marked trails. Thanks to volunteers, I gained an insight into its past and present.

Next, a little fishing. April is a great month for catching snook and redfish in Tampa Bay. Although redfish and snook are yearlong residents of the Bay, the large breeders prefer the mangrove shoreline. April water temperatures are a welcome relief after the long winter months and a turn on for the big bruisers.

A short trip to catch bait at my secret spot and, from there, it was off to Weedon Island–one of my favorite spots for snook and redfish this time of year. Once we reached the no motor zone, I lowered the trolling motor and with a push of a button, 112-pounds of thrust came to life propelling my Pathfinder Bay boat in the direction of Weedon Island. Many islands and keys in Tampa Bay are protected areas and one must use either a trolling motor or a push pole so, beware and obey the rules. FWC keeps a good eye on these areas.

We slowly worked our way to the southeast point of the key and here we anchored and waited for the school to appear. Patience is importan,t since the school can appear in a moment’s notice.

We were prepared for action. I had one rod rigged with live pinfish suspended just below the surface of the water using a 4-Horsemen float, another one with a greenback free-lined just beyond our float and one with a cut threadfin sardine with a 2/0 Kahle hook using a small split shot to keep the cut bait on the bottom.

The sun’s rays were slowly breaking into the crystal-clear water and you could see the movement of small pinfish darting in and out of the grass and mullet starting to jump. I could tell by my client’s look that they were ready for action, and so was I. Just beyond our reach, we could see a small wake as if a small boat had buzzed by. We looked at each other and without a word prepared for an attack. The reds were coming. Doug drew first blood and, within a split second, mine was next. Three hook ups and no one around to see it. We had them all to ourselves for over three hours. We battled reds, winning some fights and losing others.

Large schools of reds will congregate around mangrove islands. Some schools are so large they form a red wave as they push through the shallow waters of the flats. My favorite baits for these large bruisers are 3 to 5-inch pinfish, cut fresh dead threadfin sardine and dollar size pass crabs. Casting distance is a must and medium tackle works best. I prefer to use 15-pound test braided line, a 7’6” medium action fast taper rod and 3000 to 3500 reels for best casting distance.

Reds in shallow waters will spook easily and the stealth system works best. This means keeping a safe distance from the school and being quiet. Remember, sound travels seven times faster through the water and the slightest noise can break up schooling fish.

I prefer to fish the start of an outgoing tide for reds because, as the tide drops, they are forced into the cuts and potholes around the mangrove island creating a private casting pond for my clients. First, get there early ahead of the tide change. I have sat and waited for an hour for fish to move in and it has been well worth it. While other boats are trying to follow the fish, let the fish come to you. Never cast into a school of fish. Always cast ahead of them and let them come toward your bait. On days with strong currents, I will use a float and let the current drift my bait towards the fish. My clients had a great day and one they will never forget.

Join Capt. Sergio and staff for a fun, action packed learning experience. Capt. Sergio will teach inshore and nearshore fishing basics and more advanced. It’s a two-day course held at Tampa Fishing Outfitters (Saturday April 9th and Sunday April 10th). The hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Lunch is included for Saturday’s class. A total of eight hours of when, where and how to catch fish in the Tampa Bay Area. Call today to reserve your spot. Spots are limited to 35 students.