Captain Jim Fishing – KY Fishing Report

By Captain Jim Durham

Owner StriperFun Guide Service, Tennessee and Kentucky Walleye, Bass, Crappie and Muskie Charters, Superbaittanks.com, Captain Jim Marine Electronics and much more. DATE OF REPORT: October 2022.

Greetings to my readers! I hope that the world finds you and your family doing well!

LAKE CUMBERLAND AND CHEROKEE LAKE STRIPERS – CUMBERLAND RIVER SAUGER AND WALLEYE

LAKE CUMBERLAND

The fall Striper fishing on Lake Cumberland (southern KY) is terrific, with limits of nice 10-to-15-pound Stripes caught on many days and the occasional 20 pounder as well! We troll live bait on planer boards 10 to 30 feet deep concentrating on main creek channel points. We also cast and troll Captain Jim “Striper Magic” lures. With four full time guides StriperFun offers day trips on Lake Cumberland year-round (weather permitting).

CHEROKEE LAKE

The Striper – Hybrid fishing on Cherokee Lake (near Knoxville TN) is very popular with our clients. Throughout the fall we troll live bait on planer boards 10 to 30 feet deep and also downline on suspended schools of fish, concentrating on main creek channel points. Beginning in December we then troll umbrella rigs!

The Striper and Hybrid fishing is simply off the chart! 20 and 30 fish days are frequent (TN allows catch and release! With three full time guides StriperFun offers day trips on Cherokee Lake year-round (weather permitting).

CUMBERLAND RIVER SAUGER – WALLEYE IN TENNESSEE!

We begin each fall Sauger – Walleye fishing on the Cumberland River (north central TN). Our techniques include jigging live bait and trolling a variety of lures. These trips begin December and run thru March 31st. The fishing is phenomenal?

All of these above trips book up in advance!

It is great to be alive and be a “free” American! I look forward to seeing all of you this year on the water. Always remember to stop and shake the hand of a person in uniform or wearing garb that shows they are a veteran! Their service is why you speak English, can vote and can enjoy the freedoms you do! Until next time, blue skies and tight lines!

With full USCG and State licensing and insurance, all guides who take Captain Jim’s clients (13 guides on 12 waterways) can take you on a safe, fun and unforgettable fishing adventure! Check out all of our fishing services as well as our exclusive “online” store at www.striperfun.com or call 931-403-2501 to make reservations today.