Captain Jim Fishing KY & TN Fishing Report

LAKE CUMBERLAND AND CHEROKEE LAKE STRIPERS – DALE HOLLOW WALLEYE

LAKE CUMBERLAND

The early Spring Striper fishing on Lake Cumberland (southern KY) is terrific, with limits of nice 10-to-15-pound Stripers caught on many days, and the occasional 20-pounder as well! We troll live bait on planer boards 10 to 30 feet deep concentrating on main creek channel points. We also cast Captain Jim “Striper Magic” lures. With five full time guides, StriperFun offers day trips on Lake Cumberland year-round (weather permitting).

CHEROKEE LAKE

The Striper – Hybrid fishing on Cherokee Lake is very popular with our clients. In April, we troll live bait on planer boards 10 to 30 feet deep and also downline on suspended schools of fish, concentrating on main creek channel points.

The Striper and Hybrid fishing is simply off the chart! 20 and 30 fish days are frequent (TN allows catch and release)! With three full time guides, StriperFun offers day trips on Cherokee Lake year-round (weather permitting).

DALE HOLLOW IN TENNESSEE!

We begin each year Walleye fishing on Dale Hollow, fishing at night under hydro glow lights (a great product we sell!) on lake points with drop offs and grass bed edges. Our techniques include jigging, live bait “snagging” and casting – casting a variety of lures – blade baits and jigging spoons. You will want to anchor up and be in place at least an hour before sunset. it is best to spend time during daylight hours “scouting” these lake points, grass beds or drop offs so you are not disoriented at night.

