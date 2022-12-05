CAPTAIN JIM FISHING – TN FISHING REPORT

By Captain Jim Durham

Owner StriperFun Guide Service, Tennessee and Kentucky Walleye, Bass, Crappie and Muskie Charters, Superbaittanks.com, Captain Jim Marine Electronics and much more…… DATE OF REPORT: December 2022

Greetings to my readers! I hope that the world finds you and your family doing well!

COME VISIT BEAUTIFUL LAUREL COUNTY KENTUCKY! BOOK YOUR SPRING FISHING TRIPS EARLY WHILE WE STILL HAVE DATES AVAILABLE!

WALLEYE FISHING ON LAUREL LAKE – STRIPER FISHING ON THE LAUREL DAM TRACE!

Kentucky Walleye Charters

Laurel River Lake is a reservoir built in 1977 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the Laurel River, a tributary of the Cumberland River, in the Daniel Boone National Forest. It is one of the top Walleye lakes in America! Our Walleye guides on Laurel Lake for Kentucky Walleye Charters are Fred Hoskins, Gary Harris and Bracken Castle. They are KY licensed guides who have many years of fishing experience for Walleye on Laurel Lake. We offer both day and night trips.

The fishing is phenomenal! These trips provide a great learning curve for our clients as we use live bait, jig and troll “Captain Jim Magic” Walleye lures! Kentucky Walleye Charters offers trips on Laurel Lake April 1st through October 15th.

StriperFun – Striper fishing on the Laurel Dam Trace

The Laurel River Dam Trace is located in the Daniel Boone National Forest. We fish for Stripers in the “cold” trace waters that flow out of the Laurel Lake Dam into the Cumberland River, as well as in the Cumberland River itself near where the trace flows in! This fishing begins May 1st and runs through September 15th.

Our guides Fred Hoskins, Gary Harris and Bracken Castle grew up there and have years of experience catching these plentiful fish that abound in the cold trace waters from the dam! In this area where the Cumberland River meets the tail water out of Laurel Lake, the fishing is phenomenal! Limits are caught frequently. The average fish is usually around 7 pounds, but larger Stripers up to 20 pounds are not uncommon. We fish with live Shad using down lines and pulling planer boards as well.

All of the above trips book up in advance! Everything is provided! Rods, reels, bait, cleaning, filleting and bagging of the catch as well as trip photos to remember the trip! We can take up to four (4) customers.

It is great to be alive and be a “free” American! I look forward to seeing all of you this year on the water. Always remember to stop and shake the hand of a person in uniform or wearing garb that shows they are a veteran! Their service is why you speak English, can vote and can enjoy the freedoms you do! Until next time, blue skies and tight lines!

With full USCG and State licensing and insurance, all guides who take Captain Jim’s clients (15 guides on 14 waterways) can take you on a safe, fun and unforgettable fishing adventure! Check out all of our fishing services as well as our exclusive “online” store at www.striperfun.com or call 931-403-2501 to make reservations today.