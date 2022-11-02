CAPTAIN JIM FISHING – TN FISHING REPORT

By Captain Jim Durham

DATE OF REPORT: November 2022

Greetings to my readers! I hope that the world finds you and your family doing well!

WALLEYE FISHING ON THE POWELL, CLINCH AND HOLSTON RIVERS IN EASTERN TN – CHEROKEE LAKE STRIPERS AND HYBRIDS – CUMBERLAND RIVER SAUGER – WALLEYE IN TN!

POWELL, CLINCH AND HOLSTON RIVERS IN EASTERN TN

Tennessee Walleye Charters offers Walleye charters on the Holston, Powell or Clinch Rivers in Eastern TN. The Clinch River fishing is year around and the Powell and Holston Walleye fishing begins November 15, running through the end of March! We troll lures and use live bait! Be sure to book your Walleye trips on the Powell, Holston or Clinch Rivers in Eastern TN! You are really going to love this exciting way to fish these beautiful rivers!

CHEROKEE LAKE

The Striper – Hybrid fishing on Cherokee Lake (near Knoxville TN) is very popular with our clients. Throughout the fall, we troll live bait on planer boards 10 to 30 feet deep and also downline on suspended schools of fish, concentrating on main creek channel points. Beginning in December we then troll umbrella rigs!

The Striper and Hybrid fishing is simply off the chart! 20 and 30 fish days are frequent; TN allows catch and release! With three full time guides, StriperFun offers day trips on Cherokee Lake year-round (weather permitting).

CUMBERLAND RIVER SAUGER – WALLEYE IN TENNESSEE!

We begin each fall Sauger – Walleye fishing on the Cumberland River (North Central, TN). Our techniques include jigging, live bait, and trolling a variety of lures. These trips begin December and run thru March 31st. The fishing is phenomenal!

All of these above trips book up in advance!

It is great to be alive and be a "free" American! I look forward to seeing all of you this year on the water. Always remember to stop and shake the hand of a person in uniform or wearing garb that shows they are a veteran! Their service is why you speak English, can vote and can enjoy the freedoms you do!

