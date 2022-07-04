Captain Jim – KY Fishing Report

By Captain Jim Durham

Owner StriperFun Guide Service, Tennessee and Kentucky Walleye, Bass, Crappie and Muskie Charters, Superbaittanks.com, Captain Jim Marine Electronics and much more…… DATE OF REPORT: June 9th, 2022

Greetings to my readers! I hope that the world finds you and your family doing well!

STRIPER FUN GUIDE SERVICE ON THE CUMBERLAND RIVER

Captain Jim’s StriperFun Guide Service Cumberland River Adventures in Tennessee. We fish the Cumberland River in Tennessee for several reasons.

• First, the Stripers are much larger in the Cumberland River system in Tennessee. Per the Tennessee Wildlife Board, there is an average of over 15 Stripers caught annually in excess of 50 pounds and 40-pound fish are not uncommon. The smallest fish we generally catch daily is over 3 feet long! These fish mostly eat high protein Rainbow Trout and also fight the current all day, making them much heavier and stronger than “lake” fish. The TN State record is 66 pounds and was caught right where we fish!

• Tennessee allows the use of Rainbow Trout as bait. Rainbow Trout (known as “Striper candy!) is the ultimate Striper bait!

In the cold waters of the Cumberland River, the caught fish survive very well and can be released unharmed. The average size Trout we use for bait is 8 inches with some up to 16 inches long (“Yes” the Stripers in the Cumberland River are large enough to eat a 16-inch piece of bait!). When a big river Striper comes after a Trout, the Trout will be tail dancing all over the surface trying to get a way. Sometimes the “dance” will last half a minute (as you watch the big predator circling the prey!) until the Striper finally gets the Trout then its “Kabam”!! The rod gets yanked down and the reel is screaming!

As I advised above, throughout the year, it is not uncommon to see 40 or 50 pound “goliath” Stripers pulled from the beautiful waters of the Cumberland River in TN. This fishing is not for the faint of hear! These big fish hit like freight trains, making long powerful runs in the constantly flowing waters of the river! We use large rods, heavy duty reels, 50-pound test line and titanium hooks!

JULY, AUGUST, AND SEPTEMBER ARE GREAT MONTHS TO FISH!

It is great to be alive and be a “free” American! I look forward to seeing all of you this year on the water. Always remember to stop and shake the hand of a person in uniform or wearing garb that shows they are a veteran! Their service is why you speak English, can vote, and can enjoy the freedoms you do!

Until next time, blue skies and tight lines!

With full State licensing and insurance, any of Captain Jim’s Guide Service guides (16 guides on 14 waterways) can take you on a safe, fun and unforgettable fishing adventure! Check out all of our fishing services as well as our exclusive “online” store at www.striperfun.com or call 931-403-2501 to make reservations today.