Captain Jim – KY Fishing Report

By Captain Jim Durham

Owner StriperFun Guide Service, Tennessee and Kentucky Walleye, Bass, Crappie and Muskie Charters, Superbaittanks.com, Captain Jim Marine Electronics and much more.

DATE OF REPORT: July 9th, 2022

Greetings to my readers!

STRIPER FUN GUIDE SERVICE ON THE LAUREL DAM TRACE

The Laurel River Dam Trace is located in the Daniel Boone National Forest. We fish for Stripers in the “cold” trace waters that flow out of the Laurel Lake Dam for a mile then into the Cumberland River! This area is located only 25 minutes from Corbin KY, 20 minutes north of Jellico TN and only 55 minutes south of Lexington KY.

Limits are caught frequently, with some 30 to 40 fish days as well (catch and release is allowed)! Prime season is July and August!

STRIPER FUN GUIDE SERVICE ON TIMS FORD LAKE

Tims Ford Reservoir is on the Elk River and is about 86 miles from Nashville. In Tims Ford, the fish densities are greater than most of the other TVA Reservoirs due to the high-level dense forage base of Threadfin Shad, Gizzard Shad, and Alewife.

The Striper and Hybrid fishing is simply off the chart! 20 and 30 fish days are frequent (TN allows catch and release!). StriperFun offers day trips on Tims Ford lake year-round (weather permitting). We use fresh caught live Gizzard and Alewives shad, as well as a variety of artificial lures to cast and troll with! We troll umbrella rigs to target suspended schools of fish.

It is great to be alive and be a "free" American!

Until next time, blue skies and tight lines!

