Captain Jim – KY Fishing Report

By Captain Jim Durham

Greetings to my readers! I hope that the world finds you and your family doing well!

STRIPER FUN GUIDE SERVICE ON THE CUMBERLAND RIVER

Captain Jim’s StriperFun Guide Service Cumberland River Adventures in northern Tennessee delivers monster Stripers. The smallest fish we generally catch daily is over 3 feet long! These fish mostly eat high protein Rainbow Trout and also fight the current all day, making them much heavier and stronger than “lake” fish. The TN State record is 66 pounds and was caught right where we fish! Tennessee allows the use of Trout as bait. Trout (known as “Striper candy”!) is the ultimate Striper bait!

When a big river Striper comes after a Trout, the Trout will be tail dancing all over the surface trying to get a way. Sometimes the “dance” will last half a minute (as you watch the big predator circling the prey!) until the Striper finally gets the Trout then its “Kabam!”; the rod gets yanked down and the reel is screaming! This fishing is not for the faint of heart! These big fish hit like freight trains, making long powerful runs in the constantly flowing waters of the river! We use large rods, heavy duty reels, 50-pound test line and titanium hooks!

September and October are great months to fish! Come see us!

STRIPER FUN GUIDE SERVICE ON THE CLINCH RIVER

Captain Jim’s StriperFun Guide Service Clinch River Adventures in Tazwell Tennessee. The Clinch River rises in Virginia, and flows southwest into TN. We fish the upper Clinch River above Norris Lake, near Tazewell TN. StriperFun guides use huge gizzard shad for bait. We also catch big Stripers casting a variety of artificial lures! StriperFun offers day trips on the Clinch River year-round (weather permitting). Your limit is 2 fish a piece, 24 inches or longer. Catch and release is allowed.

It is great to be alive and be a “free” American! I look forward to seeing all of you this year on the water. Always remember to stop and shake the hand of a person in uniform or wearing garb that shows they are a veteran! Their service is why you speak English, can vote and can enjoy the freedoms you do!

Until next time, blue skies and tight lines!

