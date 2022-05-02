Captain Jim – KY Fishing Report

By Captain Jim Durham

Owner StriperFun Guide Service, Tennessee and Kentucky Walleye, Bass, Crappie and Muskie Charters

Greetings to my readers! I hope that the world finds you and your family doing well!

KENTUCKY MUSKIE CHARTERS – CAVE RUN LAKE

The Spring Muskie fishing on Cave Run Lake in Morehead KY with Kentucky Muskie Charters produces fantastic big Muskie on many days and the occasional 30-pounder as well! We troll and cast Captain Jim “Magic” lures concentrating on main creek channel points as well as long sandy flats with lots of “hiding place” stumps. Look for large schools of bait. Our award-winning guide, Bob Kisler, can put you on huge fish!

KENTUCKY WALLEYE CHARTERS – LAUREL LAKE

Laurel Lake, located west of Corbin, Kentucky, is one of the top Walleye lakes in America! Our Kentucky Walleye Charters guides are Fred Hoskins, Gary Harris, and Bracken Castle. They are KY licensed guides who have many years of fishing experience for Walleye on Laurel Lake. We offer both day and night trips. The fishing is phenomenal! We fish live bait as well as troll, and cast Captain Jim “Walleye Magic” lures concentrating on where creek channels hit the river channels.

It is great to be alive and be a “free” American! I look forward to seeing all of you this year on the water. Always remember to stop and shake the hand of a person in uniform or wearing garb that shows they are a veteran! Their service is why you speak English, can vote and can enjoy the freedoms you do!

Until next time, blue skies and tight lines!

