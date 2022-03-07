Captain Jim’s Walleye and Striper ‘Rivers in TN’ Fishing Report

By Captain Jim Durham

February 7, 2022 – Latest water

temperature: 49.6 ° F surface

Greetings to my readers! I hope that the world finds you and your family doing well!

CUMBERLAND, POWELL, CLINCH AND HOLSTON RIVER SAUGER AND

WALLEYE FISHING IN TN!

The cold weather Sauger and Walleye season on the various rivers in TN is upon us! We are already having great days fishing for these delicious fish!

Enjoy some of the photos of recent Walleye catches!

We are both trolling as well as jigging live shad for Walleye! We use 6-pound fire line to troll. Regular mono will not work in the river– it is not tough enough and the lure will not run at the correct depths. We use long flexible medium action rods and accurate line counter reels. We only run 2 lines – into current 1.3 mph – speed is crucial!! The rivers are full of obstructions, so be so aware. We use “Captain Jim Special” brand hand painted walleye lures!

In February and March, the walleye and sauger move into to 20 to 25 feet of water. We fish these “Captain Jim Special” brand hand painted walleye lures 125 feet back – one to each side when the fish are holding at this depth.

CUMBERLAND RIVER STRIPER FISHING IN TENNESSEE!

When you use large 2 to 3-pound Trout as bait, we only target big Trophy fish! As the owner of StriperFun, I am a TN licensed bait dealer and raise Trout for my client’s use on charter trips. We also cast “Captain Jim Special” custom Striper lures!

Enjoy some of the photos of recent Striper catches!

It is great to be alive and be a “free” American! I look forward to seeing all of you this year on the water. Count your blessings each day and live “in the moment”, not in the future and always remember to stop and shake the hand of a person in uniform or wearing garb that shows they are a veteran! Their service is why you speak English, can vote and can enjoy the freedoms you do!

Until next time, blue skies and tight lines!

