Captain Judy’s inshore offshore fishing Report – June 26

Article By: Captain Judy Helmey

While inshore fishing with Captain Stephen Thompson of Miss Judy Charters Cameron Cohn caught this nice triple tail! Did you know that back in the old days the triple tail has two other names? My father called them sun fish and eddy fish! Give us a call 912 897 4921 and let Captain Stephen Thompson show you the triple tail catching way!

While inshore shark fishing with Captain Tommy Williams of Miss Judy Charters Chris Vanderford Pot Win, Kansas nice shark! And how is he holding it? By the tail thus making this “Shark Tale Possible!” .

While inshore fishing with Captain Matt Williams of Miss Judy Charters Marie and George Hill Rincon, Georgia caught some nice spotted sea trout and red fish! Who knows a trout movement before it gets there? Captain Matt!

While inshore fishing with Captain Matt Williams of Miss Judy Charters Bryson Lee age 14 Savannah Georgia caught this nice spotted sea trout! Check out her beautiful fish catching smile!

While inshore fishing with Captain Matt Williams of Miss Judy Charters the Lee fishing family team fought, caught, and landed some nice fish. From left to right: Brett Lee age 9 Bryson Lee age 14 Rick Lee age 47 Blake Lee 17 (Rick Lee is their father) Savannah Georgia

While inshore fishing with Captain Matt Williams of Miss Judy Charters Mitchell and Sara Elizabeth Pollock, Anderson, SC had quite a fish catching day! The caught some really nice spotted sea trout! What was the best bait for this day? Live shrimp! But once you got them a-eating artificial shrimp patterns also worked like a fish catching charm! In this case the secret not in the sauce, but in the movement of the bait. What do shrimp do? They hover and they move vertical in the water column. What do fish do? Love the taste of shrimp and anything that looks or acts like one. In other words a real live shrimp or a worked artificial shrimp pattern triggers a fish bite whether they are hungry or not!

While inshore fishing with Captain Matt Williams of Miss Judy Charters Blu Harvin Savannah, Ga Williams McDaniel Clemmons, NC, Mickey Stanley Chapin, SC, and Rob Corley Savannah, Ga had some nice reeling catching fun! What’s on the fish cleaning table? Spotted sea trout and whiting! What’s on their dinner table? Lots of fried, baked, broiled, and blacken fish fillets! What does all of this boil down too? These fishermen knew how to work a fish! Who showed them the way? Captain Matt

Todd Stovall Greenville Kentucky is holding up a nice spotted sea trout! Who showed him the inshore catching way? Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters

While inshore fishing with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters Troy Stovall Greenville Kentucky caught this nice spotted sea trout!



While inshore fishing with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters Kyler Stovall age 14 Greenville Kentucky caught this nice red fish!



While inshore fishing with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters Kyler Stovall age 14 Greenville Kentucky caught this nice red fish!

Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters took the Stovall fishing team one heck of an inshore fishing day. From left to right: Troy Stovall his son Kyler age 14, and Troy’s brother Todd Stovall all from Greenville, Kentucky! And what kind of people are from Kentucky? Fish catching ones! Who showed them the catching way? Captain Garrett!

Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters took two brothers and a son inshore fishing!

Brothers Troy and Todd Stovall had a blast inshore fishing with Captain Garrett. And Troy’s son Kyler age 14 also caught some very nice fish. I might add, Kyler caught the most and the biggest! What did they catch some nice red fish, spotted sea trout, and flounder. What’s on the fish cleaning table? Red fish, spotted sea trout, sheepshead, whiting, and flounder! This is better known by local fishermen as a “Full Savannah Slam plus Two!”

Artificial Reefs located in less than 60 feet



Marybeth Head, Savannah, Georgia Erin Head Savannah, Georgia, Katy Head, Captain Kathy, and Dan Head have the absolute proof! Marybeth’s parents Katy and Dan are visiting from Oregon.

Everyone wants an artificial reefs fishing report! Well, them fish are biting! The next couple of pictures are going to provide just that! All the fishing ladies are holding fists full of assorted size Spanish mackerel. Marybeth’s father Dan Head (Oregon) is holding the prefect barracuda that he caught while using a whole fresh just caught Spanish mackerel as bait! Captain Kathy Brown of Miss Judy Charters worked the back of the boat and did what is better known as the …Captain Kathy fishing calling shuffle! What boat were they on? Miss Judy Too! What did they use for bait? Small 00 and 0 Clark spoons trolled 15 to 20 feet behind #1, #2, and #3 planers. Captain Kathy also pulled these small spoons behind popping corks, small birds, and 2 1/2 ounce trolling weights!

Captain Kathy is holding a just caught nice size Spanish mackerel. Katy Head Oregon and her daughter Marybeth Head Savannah, Georgia successfully preformed the reeling in catching deed!

Carmen DeYoung is holding up a nice stringer of just caught bait fish. Captain Kathy is assisting. All of Carmen’s hooks were filled with either Spanish sardines or cigar minnows! Did you know that when the Spanish sardine loses some of it scales that once on the bottom of your live well tank they look just like a bunch of diamonds? So therefore we started calling Spanish sardines “Diamonds!”



While fishing with Captain Judy Helmey, Captain Kathy Brown, Carmen and Dan “Buff” DeYoung and their daughter Ali Cat had a grand offshore catching time! Can they fish? Yes this family can fish as well as catch! I will be sharing the entire trip in the next week’s fishing report!



Captain Ryan Howard’s Boat!

Gulf Stream Report

Captain Ryan Howard of Miss Judy Charters did make a blue water run this past week. What did they catch? Well, a little of everything …Wahoo, black fin, large sharks, dolphin, king mackerel, and lot of other biters. The top water bite is not like it was in April or May. However, the best news is if the top water fish don’t show, where there is always some fine bottom fishing and catching to be had! So if big catching and lots of serious reeling is something that you are looking for I suggest giving us a call 912 897 4921!

Thanks for Reading!

Captain Judy Helmey

www.missjudycharters.com

912 897 4921