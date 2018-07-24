Captain Judy’s Inshore Offshore Fishing Report and Snapper Season Dates!

Fishing statement: To try to insure that fishing stays in the hearts of those that love it and to help the ones that are going too!

Captain Matt Williams of Miss Judy Charters had taken this group fishing again and again! On this day Ken Griffin (gray t-shirt) Belton, Texas, Darren Lherisse (gray camo) Killeen Texas, Davey McLelalland (orange hulk) Georgetown Texas David Meehan (black long sleeve) Fort Benning, Georgia

Inshore

Well, as you all know, those on land and as those swimming in the water, the temps are a little on the warm side. The standard line from a potential customer when booking a charter boat is “Are the fishing biting?” The good news is most always a fish somewhere that will bite something, but then there are times that they don’t! Thence “Fishing not catching” is the name of the game. However, as far as spotted sea trout, red fish, flounder, whiting, black drum, sharks, rays, and others sometimes they can get a little closed mouth. My father always said, “The fish have sore mouth!” What does this mean taking Sherman-nolozy in to account? (My father’s name was Sherman Israel Helmey!) Sore mouth can be caused by water temps to cold, water temps to hot, weather system approaching causing the fish to have a sinus headache, or they are not darn hungry. What is sore mouth? This is where the fish wants to eat, tries to eat, but can’t because when it bites down it’s too painful to grab hold of anything.

So after all this is said, “Here’s the inshore fishing/catching report.” Our inshore captains are catching some nice spotted sea trout, flounder, red fish, black drum, sharks, rays, lady fish, whiting and others when they are biting!

The best bait is going to be live shrimp or fresh dead shrimp. I suggest when using the live shrimp that you fish it naked, under some sort of floating cork, or directly on the bottom using a Carolina style type rig. What is fishing naked? It’s not about you fishing naked. So don’t take your clothes off. It all about using a leader only with hook attached, casting into place, and letting the shrimp go where it feels safe. What does all of this mean? The larger fish most likely are already there in waiting! I think cork fishing is explanatory. Put your live shrimp under a popping cork or a small to large adjustable cork. As far as a style Carolina rig, it is simple. Basically the rig keeps the bait near the bottom, but allows it to move seemly freely. Believe me if there is flounder within range you will be having it for supper! If you practice these three methods for inshore fishing you should get lots of action from the fish! Don’t forget you dip net!

Please meet four fish catching machines. This is what they kept not what we caught! From left to right: Jacob, Chad, Max, Ian, and Captain Kathy Brown of Miss Judy Charters!

Artificial Reefs

Our offshore artificial reef trips normally range from 4 to 5 to 6 hours long. The fishing at these reefs is very good at this time that’s if you got with trolling as your method for catching. The Spanish and King mackerel bite has been very good. And we also have been catching barracuda and little tunny! The hands down best bait is going to be the following:

Number one planer, number two planers, and number three planers.

Behind the planers you should pull 00 or 0 Clark spoons. The leader space between the planer and the spoons should be at least 15 if not 20 feet long.

Captain Kathy Brown of Miss Judy Charters is holding up a nice mackerel! What did this fish hit? A 3 ½ Drone spoon pulled behind a #3 planer at 6 knots. What is this spoon known for doing? It triggers one heck of a hit!

Captain Tommy Williams of Miss Judy Charters is holding up a nice red fish, which was caught fought and released. Here’s the thing…. Captain Tommy was instructing the customer on the how to properly cast and a few different popping sequences. Well, it seems that what he was saying was plain catching right!

Four year old Olivia Scott Allen Town, Georgia is taking a serious look at the whiting that she just caught. Olivia was tempted to touch the whiting, but then thought better of it! According to Olivia, fish just wiggle way too much!

Garrett Scott age 9 Allen Town, Georgia is showing off his just caught whiting. What did Garrett use for bait? Whiting cocktail what is a whiting cocktail? A small piece of whiting fillet and a small piece of seasoned shrimp with shell on. Why leave the shrimp shell on? The old whiting eats its shrimp just like us; it peels it, and then sucks it in. When the whiting is in the peeling mode it gives the fisherman a heads up! What do I have to say about Garrett? He is one heck of a fisherman! Fish should be scared!

Captain Judy is holding Diane Scott’s just caught soon to be released bonnet head shark.

First mate Alli Cat DeYoung of Miss Judy Charters is assisting Tonya Scott of Allen Town Georgia. You can’t see what Alli Cat is doing, because it is a baiting up secret.

While inshore fishing with Captain Matt Williams of Miss Judy Charters Darren Lherisse Killeen Texas caught this mega spotted sea trout beauty!

Dr. Evan Cohen Denton, Texas is showing us a grand Spanish mackerel catching smile! Heck, I like it! Now this is what I would call “The prefect picture!” And I think I will! Why? It says it all! What? “Fisherman Evan is happy and comfortable! Take a look at the colors that this Spanish mackerel is sporting!”!

From left to right: First mate Alli Cat DeYoung, Zabdid and Shelby Mota, Karen and Michael Cohen, Evan Cohen, and Captain Kathy Brown of Miss Judy Charters (all from Denton, Texas) What do we have here? A mess of Spanish mackerel! All fish were caught on 00 and 0 Clarke spoons and 3 1/2 inch Drone Spoons.

While inshore fishing with Captain Matt Williams of Miss Judy Charters Jordan Oliver, Trintin Mizell, Travis Mizell, and B J Oliver Griffin, Georgia “caught the spotted sea trout!” What were they using as bait? Live shrimp Live shrimp Live shrimp and small live finger mullet!

Savannah Snapper Banks

There are a few days, where if you catch them you can keep them!

It that time of year where the catching possiblilities in the area are endless. Why? A Blue water fish can be caught in green water…what does this mean? Fish that normally stay east of the Snapper Banks make way to the west. The bottom fishing is always good just drop to the bottom there is plenty of action to be had.

Captain Kathy Brown and Captain Steve “Triple Trouble” Howell of Miss Judy Charters along with this nice just caught soon to be released genuine red snapper is sending us a grand message. What is the message? Firstly fishermen will love it, genuine red snapper not so much! Red snapper season for 2018 has been finally announced! Here are the dates: Friday Saturday and Sunday …..August 10, 11, and 12, 2018 and August 17, 18, and 19, 2018…call 912 897 4921 to reserve your date…there are only a few days left!

Captain Judy, Alli Cat DeYoung holding genuine red snapper, and her father Dan DeYoung are sporting beautiful fishing catching smiles. Check out this calm ocean and this is what all of us fishermen are wishing for on…. Genuine red snapper season scheduled to be open.

Always re-check snapper open dates before you depart go to:

https://safmc.net/

Thanks for reading! Captain Judy