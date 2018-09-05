Captain Judy’s Sept 5th Inshore Offshore Fishing Report!

Fishing statement: To try to insure that fishing stays in the hearts of those that love it and to help the ones that are going too!

While inshore fishing with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters Hannah Hargis and Logan Vandertie Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin had a catching blast! Hannah is holding a nice red fish and Logan has a black drum in his right and red fish in his left!

Inshore fishing report

Baiting up report!

Now is the time, for those inshore fishermen that like to make catching their own bait part of their fishing day! What on tap? While throwing the old cast net you could find yourself catching some really nice shrimp. And the best news is that some of them just might be big enough to have they afternoon shrimp cocktail. This would be one of those times that casting for bait would be a twofold gathering! There is another great bait that’s possible to catch at this time is finger mullet and peanut menhaden! Both baits attract a larger fish bite and can be presented the same way that you do your live shrimp.

What has been biting the inshore hooks?

With water temps still being a little on the warm side inshore fishermen find themselves still in the catch a few fish, move, catch a few fish, and move etc stance. The best news that I can share is the fact that they are catching spotted sea trout, red fish, flounder, black drum, and sheepshead.

While inshore fishing with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters Hannah Hargis Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin caught this nice red fish!

While inshore fishing with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters Christy Waters, Savannah Georgia and Jeremy Beck Gadsden, Alabama caught some really nice fish!

While inshore fishing with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters Jennifer and Mark Satterfield Leesburg, Georgia had a nice inshore fishing day. Yes, it poured, they got soaked, but, they still got their fish! I meant to add, this was their honeymoon!

While inshore fishing with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters Jennifer and Mark Satterfield Leesburg, Georgia had nice fishing day. Jennifer is holding a nice red fish, which was caught fought and released! Who caught the biggest fish? Well, Jennifer, of course!

Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Charters and Asher Valleroy are thumbing it up! Asher is holding his first red fish! Congratulation!

Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters and… Paul Jackson (Blue) Jakob (grey) Asher (black) and Joe Valleroy had a pretty darn good inshore fishing day! This is what they kept, but not all that they caught, fought, and released!

While fishing the artificial reefs Stuart Wanamaker, Thomas Thompson, Jeff Bolch, and Brendan Coleman All from Savannah, Georgia, went on a barracuda catching fest!

While inshore fishing with Captain Tommy Williams of Miss Judy Charters Roy Ford Fort Lauderdale, Florida caught this nice red fish!

While inshore fishing with Captain Kevin Rose of Miss Judy Charters Heather Harrison Savannah, Georgia… caught this nice spotted trout!

While inshore fishing with Captain Kevin Rose of Miss Judy Charters Ross Harrison and his daughter Heather Savannah, Georgia had a grand inshore fishing day. Both father and daughter are holding just caught very colorful spotted sea trout!

Savannah Snapper Banks

Well it is snag a gag grouper month!

What is the best bait to use when targeting grouper? Live bait such as ruby red lips, vermilion snapper, rock bass, and sand perch

If the grouper are feeding outside the ledge your chances for hooking up and keeping your fish from getting back to its hole is much better!

Let’s just say, “I think the gag grouper population is darn better than we thought!” Adam Birchenough Columbia, SC is holding a nice gag that he caught while plain old bottom fishing at the Savannah snapper banks. (and Adam is not a stranger to fishing the bottom, he has a working technique) Well, I am sure you want to ask what the heck is considered plain old bottom fishing? It is so simple! We use what is called the “just go fish routine” and it seems to work just fine. This is where we use a two hook bottom fish that is made with 5/0 circle hooks and bait it with two to three different kinds bait. In Adam’s case he was using on the top hook a still frozen cigar minnow threaded through the eye and tail hooked. On the second hook Captain Kathy threaded on a small chunk of squid wing and part fillet of black sea bass. Now, for sure these baits are all considered generic. However, pulling them together is the secret to this catching a big fish job!

While offshore fishing with Captain Judy Helmey “Miss Judy Too” Brad Swartz Savannah Georgia caught this very nice genuine red snapper! A beauty for sure! This fish was lured in by a still frozen cigar minnow! Brad caught this fish while working the bottom. What’s working the bottom? It is where you drop to the bottom, wait, then reel up about 10 turn, re-drop back to the bottom, moving your sinker up/down using your rod, and repeat. It is a lot of movement, especially when temperatures are raging hot. However, as you can see, working the bottom lured in this big genuine red snapper! Congratulations Brad!

Chris Costley Savannah Georgia and Captain Kathy Brown are showing us some darn nice fish catching smile. Chris caught this fish while doing what he knows best, just fishing and then just catching. I have to admit Chris got a lot of action on this fishing trip. He caught quite a few nice bottom fish and then he took on the task of reeling in two large sharks. Now, fighting a mad shark for over 30 minutes is a task for sure! However, taking on two big sharks, well, that is something that not many of us can physically do!

While offshore fishing with Captain Kathy Brown and Captain Judy Helmey of Miss Judy Charter Chuck Campbell of Savannah Georgia showed us he was not stranger to offshore fishing! Chuck is holding a nice genuine red snapper that he caught while making his personal signature bottom fishing moves!

Captain Judy is pointing at the obvious, which is a fine set of loaded guns! Please meet Chris Costley – Savannah GA Here’s the thing, when we talk about guns sometimes these are the guns we are talking about! What is Chris fighting? (See next picture!)

Chris Costley – Savannah GA was fighting a big shark! Nope, we didn’t keep it, we let it go!

Thanks for reading! Captain Judy