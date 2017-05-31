Caribbean Triple Crown Poker Run 2017

Prep your engines for the biggest nautical event in the Caribbean. The three-run circuit will take place in the most beautiful destinations in the region: the British Virgin Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and St. Maarten. The first run of the series was held on May 28 at the Leverick Bay Marina and Resort on the island of Virgin Gorda in the BVI. The next will be the Stars and Stripes Poker Run on July 2 at Yacht Haven Grande on St. Thomas, USVI. The final run of the series takes place at The Yacht Club at Isle de Sol in St. Maarten on July 29. The winner of The Caribbean Triple Crown Poker Run series will collect $20,000 in cash and prizes and the prestigious IGY Cup.



“This will be an unparalleled event that will take place in the crystal blue waters of the Caribbean,” said Nick Willis, founder of the Leverick Bay Poker Run. “We’re excited and so grateful for the support of the boating enthusiasts that participate.”

The Leverick Bay Poker Run started 16 years ago when Willis put together an event with the purpose of attracting tourists to Virgin Gorda. He never imagined the event would grow into what it has today—a national holiday with over 300 participating boats. The Leverick Bay Poker Run was the catalyst for the development of other poker runs. The Caribbean Triple Crown Poker Run unifies the three major poker runs.



“It’s a privilege to be a part of the 2017 Caribbean Triple Crown Poker Run,” said Brian Deher, general manager of IGY Marinas’ Yacht Club at Isle de Sol. “With outstanding marinas in two of the three destinations, IGY Marinas is a natural partner for the series.”

Phil Blake, general manager of IGY Marinas’ Yacht Haven Grande in St. Thomas, shared his enthusiasm saying, “We are very excited to be hosting the fourth annual Stars and Stripes Poker Run and to be part of the Caribbean Triple Crown Poker Run series. The Yacht Haven Grande team is looking very forward to being on hand in St. Maarten when the IGY Cup is presented.”

The Caribbean Triple Crown Poker Run organization is an official member of the Florida Power Boating Club & Poker Runs of America. Several member boats will be coming down from Florida to participate.

“It has been an honor working with Nick Willis on developing the BVI Poker Run,” said Javier Lopez Matos, executive director of the Caribbean Triple Crown Poker Run. “Launching the Caribbean Triple Crown Poker Run is one of the most exhilarating events in my life. Having the support of people like Stu Jones of the Florida Power Boating Club, IGY Marinas, and so many others is beyond gratifying, it is an honor.”

The 2017 Caribbean Triple Crown Poker Run:

May 28 – Leverick Bay Marina and Resort Virgin Gorda, BVI

July 2 – Yacht Haven Grande Marina, St. Thomas, USVI

July 29 – The Yacht Club at Isle de Sol, St. Maarten

The winner of all three events will be presented with the IGY Cup, plus $20,000 in cash and prizes. For more on the event and to register, go to http://caribbeanpokerrun.com/.