Carolina Reel Men wins Islamorada Sailfish Tournament

The 61st Annual Islamorada Sailfish Tournament kicked off at Whale Harbor Restaurants and Marina, hosting 76 anglers, captains, and mates, plus friends and family with a grand buffet. Under good sail fishing conditions, anglers competed for three days until lines out of the water were called at 3PM on Sunday December 8th. What started out as a great first day for Carolina Reel Men ended up as a great weekend! Captain Sean O’Donnell led anglers Jonathan Bickett and Steve McLaughlin both from Charlotte NC., along with Islamorada residents Jimmy Hendrix, Ramiro Hildalgo-Gato, Doug Mientkiewicz and Hudson Wampler plus Marathon’s Brandon Simmons to victory with a total of 18 sailfish releases. The team took home beautiful artwork by Pasta Pantaleo sponsored by Caribee Boat Sales and Yamaha Outboards and a check for $30,240.00.

Anglers were greeted with north winds on Friday morning, the first day of fishing. Carolina Reel men called in the first hookup at 8:46 releasing it one minute later. Their second fish followed twelve minutes later. The team then released a triple header of sails by 9:42. By the end of the day they had released 13 sailfish. Relentless, with captain Paul Ross at the helm was in second with four and Back in Business had three.

Day two would start out with a good bite in the morning. Captain Joey Spaulding aboard his charter boat Legasea with anglers Ben Bruhn and Daniel Mesaros from Delray Beach, FL, Ricardo Linale of Islamorada, Cole Tristram from Tavernier, and Nick Meszaros from Marathon released 5 sails by noon. Carolina Reel Men added two more to their total keeping them ahead of the pack. By the end of the day mates Carson Phillips and Colby Mason on the Legasea had grabbed the leader on two more fish giving the team a two-day total of eight. Skipjac Fishing Team would be in the mix with 6 releases and Relentless, Killbox and Endeavor would all have five.

On the final day of fishing the winds came up from the northeast. Legasea released a sail at 9:33, bringing their total up to 9 releases. Killbox continued to pick at the sails releasing a double header just after noon, then another single closing in on Legasea. Meanwhile Carolina Reel Men would release three more fish sealing the deal on 1st place. With one more release for Killbox at 2:45 anglers Tyler and Jordan Kelley from Bartow FL, Corbin Buckley of Islamorada and Marathon residents Joe Marina and Clint “digger” Rodamer would take home the Keys Feed LLC third place awards with nine releases on time. Legasea placed second on time and received the Tackle Center of Islamorada sponsored Art by Pasta trophies.

Carolina Reel Men’s angler Jimmy Hendrix released six fish winning the top angler award, a framed original Art by Pasta painting, and the Bill Hirni Memorial High Point Angler award. Bill Hirni was a major player over the Islamorada Sailfish Tournaments rich 61-year history, before his passing in 2005. Framed prints of the original went to Top Lady Angler Logan Spaulding aboard the Legasea with two releases and Hudson Wampler fishing on the Carolina Reel Men won the Top Junior Angler award with three releases. Most Tagged Fish team awards went to the Legasea with 6 tagged fish. The most outstanding catch was a 9.5-pound Mutton Snapper caught by Chris Chastain from Noblesville, IN aboard the Kalex. Luke Lanthrop from Pownal, MA fishing aboard the Relentless, weighed in a blackfin tuna at 24.0 pounds to take the Largest Tuna award. Res Ipsa Liquidur’s angler Trevor Newman of Islamorada weighed a 9.7-pound King Mackerel winning the biggest Mackerel division.

The largest Dolphin award went to Robert Richardson Jr. from Pilot Point, TX. fishing aboard the Yabba Dabba Doo. His Mahi weighed 7.6 pounds.

Overall, 87 Sailfish were released out of the 100 called in hook ups. The Islamorada Sailfish Tournament is the first leg of the Florida Keys Gold Cup Sailfish Championship. The Killbox is leading the series with 9 followed by the Skipjac Fishing Team with 8 and the Trophy Hunter is in third with 6 releases. The next leg of the series is at the Islamorada Fishing Club’s Sailfish Tournament January 15th and the champions will be crowned at the Cheeca Lodge Presidential Sailfish Tournament January 18th and 19th 2025.

“Whale Harbor served up another great event,” said tournament director Dianne Harbaugh. “They always know how to make this event special for all the anglers and their guests.” The Islamorada Sailfish Tournament is the primary fund raiser for the Islamorada Charter Boat Association. The Islamorada Sailfish Tournament will continue the fight to preserve and protect the fabulous fishing in the Florida Keys. More information on the Islamorada Sailfish Tournament can be found on the web site www.islamoradasailfishtournament.com