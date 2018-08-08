Carters Lake

by Eric Crowley

Water temperature: 84 degrees, level: full, clarity: 5 feet.

The heat is pushing the fish down to cooler waters, and if you want to catch them, you are going to have to follow them. Most of the day, fish are trying to escape the constant heat by staying in water that’s 30+ feet deep. The stripers are deeper than that in the 60 to 90 foot range, and there isn’t much that’s going to bring them up. However, the hybrids will stay shallower and are a great alternative to their bigger cousins for summertime fishing. The hybrids are made to handle the stress that high temps and low oxygen presents, and have a much better survival rate after being caught in July and August.

Look for schools of hybrids on the edge of the submerged timber lines as well as on points near the main lake. Live baits on light leader with small hooks is the way to get bit. I like 10-pound fluorocarbon and a 1/0 hook matched with nice 4-inch baits.

You can fish these anywhere from the surface down to 40 feet with good results. Slow trolling, bump trolling, or simply drifting them over the points are all great ways to present these baits.

Another great way to fish right now is at night. Toss out a Hydro Glow or two and let the fish come to you. Starting after dark, this is a great way to target walleye and striped fish. Keep your baits staggered in the water at different depths and always keep a few on the bottom. The walleye will cruise through at some point looking for an easy meal under the lights. I like to set up anywhere from 30 to 90 feet of water and find that midnight till 6am is the most productive. Again, summertime calls for light line and small hooks and just enough weight to keep the baits down.

Spotted bass are even deep right now with most fish holding on the edge near deep waters 20 to 40 feet on steep banks. It’s small pods of fish you’re looking for. Groups of 4 to 10 fish are what we are seeing right now. Again, any tactic will work as long as they are not having to chase the bait very far. Drop-shots, spoons, jigs or live bait is the way to go.

It’s been a great summer on Carters Lake, and there has been some really nice fish caught. Enjoy what’s left of summer and be safe on the water.