Carters Lake

by Eric Crowley

Water temperature: 81 degrees, lake level: full, clarity: 6 feet.

Carters has been the place to be. We have been on a great big fish bite for the last few weeks with stripers up to 26 pounds coming to the boat before being released. Big fresh alewife caught under the Hydro Glow lights are still the go-to bait. I like 15-17 pound leader and 2/0 circle hooks for catching these fish. The lighter line is small enough to get bit and still plenty strong enough to catch these fish as long as you keep them out of the cover. We are pulling a combination of flat and down lines for the striped fish.

The spot bite has been insane. The spots are feeding on the schools of fry bait that are all over the lake right now. Topwater artificial, live baits and even baitfish streamers on fly have all caught their fair share of fish in the last few weeks.

The walleye bite has been consistent at night. Live bait with 8-10 pound leader is the way to go. We have had several 5 and 6 fish nights with fish ranging from 4-8 pounds. Shallow points, the reef markers and any of the boat ramps are holding good fish in the dark.

Night fishing has also been really good for the hybrids. Lots of fish in the 5-8 pound class are being caught the last hour of darkness on live bait and artificials like small Rapalas and swimbaits.