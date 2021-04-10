Cast Away Your Troubles!

If you’ve come to experience a taste of the outdoors…we’ve got a great catch waiting for you.

Unicoi County is teeming with great fishing spots. Our pristine waters boast record catches, and an unmatched variety of fish. From the Nolichucky River to the many streams and creeks in Unicoi County, you’ll find an impressive variety of bountiful fish and stunning scenic backdrops for your angling adventure. From smallmouth and largemouth bass to bluegill, catfish and trout, you’ll get hooked on our fishing opportunities in Unicoi County.

Before you head to the water to fish, be sure to stop by the nearest Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) regional office or a license agent to purchase a fishing license. Your fees go toward fishery management programs that help ensure your future recreational fishing opportunities.

Visit the TWRA for more information on fishing regulations in Tennessee, maps or brochures. Also visit the Cherokee National Forest site for more information about fishing in the national forest.

Fly fishing guides are available through several outfitters.

Craving Adventure?

You’ve come to the right place…

Rafting the Nolichucky River provides some of the most exhilarating river experiences in the world. Endless in scenic wonder and majesty, any trip on the Noli will be the adventure of a lifetime.

The Nolichucky River’s churning white waters wind through the deepest gorge in the eastern United States. With steep mountain slopes and cliffs rising more than 2,000 feet, adventure-seekers will experience the breathtaking scenery along the way. Public boat access is available upstream in Poplar, North Carolina, as well as a take-out at Chestoa Recreation Area. In addition, several local rafting companies provide guided whitewater rafting trips and equipment.

Learn more at realwildunicoicounty.com.