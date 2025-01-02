Cast Your Line Year-Round in East Tennessee’s 9 Lakes Region

Fishing in East Tennessee’s 9 Lakes Region is a thrill for all seasons, but winter fishing deserves a top spot on every angler’s bucket list. When temperatures drop, the fish get hungry, offering prime opportunities to reel in a variety of species. From trout to trophy-sized muskie, the colder months bring some of the best fishing action you’ll find.

Bass Bonanza

The bass fishing in Cherokee, Douglas, and Watts Bar Lakes is second to none. These waters are legendary for their bounty of smallmouth and largemouth bass, making them a hotspot for championship tournaments, including the National Professional Fishing League tour at Douglas Lake on May 22-23, 2025.

But don’t think these lakes are just for pros. Recreational anglers can also enjoy the thrill of striper fishing, with plenty of photo-worthy catches. Need some help? Local guides are available to supply gear and insider tips to land that bucket-list bass. And when winter cools down the Holston and French Broad Rivers, switch from fly fishing to boating—follow the shad into the creeks, and you’re in for a treat.

Muskie Madness

Winter is muskie season in the South, and Melton Hill Lake is the ultimate destination. As water temperatures drop, these elusive predators settle into deep pools and rise to feed in nearby shallows. Landing one is no small feat—Melton Hill boasts the state record, a whopping 55-inch muskie!

Walleye and Sauger Excitement

For trophy walleye, Norris Lake is the place to be, especially in February and March when these fish make their spawning run up the Clinch and Powell River headwaters. Sauger enthusiasts should head to the upper reaches of Fort Loudoun, Cherokee, and Douglas Lakes, where the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency keeps these waters stocked and thriving.

Crappie Crush

March is prime time for crappie fishing in Fort Loudoun, Douglas, Tellico, and Melton Hill Lakes. Right before the spawn, crappie bites heat up, and the channels are packed with opportunities to fill your cooler.

Trout Paradise

The 9 Lakes Region also boasts some of the best trout fishing in the Southeast. Native trout streams in the Cherokee National Forest and the Smoky Mountains offer breathtaking scenery and excellent catches. Cosby Creek is a hidden gem for bank fishing, while Bald River Falls and Citico Creek are easily accessible hotspots.

For kayak anglers and bank fishers, the cold tailwaters below Norris and Cherokee Dams provide excellent opportunities for brown, brook, and rainbow trout. Avid fly fishers keep a close eye on the TVA app to time their trips with water release schedules—perfect for wading into action.

East Tennessee’s 9 Lakes Region offers something for every angler, whether you’re chasing bass, muskie, or trout. Bundle up this winter, grab your gear, and experience the thrill of fishing in one of the most diverse and productive regions in the country.