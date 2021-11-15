Casting With Cops Cocoa Beach

The inaugural Casting with Cops in Cocoa Beach took place at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. This was a free event for all kids ages 5 to 15. Kids were provided free fishing rods with small tackle boxes from a grant through the sales of the Fish Florida license plates.

The kids participated in learning stations to learn about knot tying, tackle rigging and selection, casting and more to get them ready to go fishing. After the learning stations, they went to the dock or shoreline and fished. The event was staffed by officers from the Cocoa Beach Police Department, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, U.S. Coast Guard personnel, Coastal Angler Magazine employees and volunteers.

For more information on this event, reach out to Sgt. Jacki Hughes at the Cocoa Beach Police Department jhughes@cityofcocoabeach.com