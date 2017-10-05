Cat Island Fishing Forecast – November 2017

Hoping for a “November to remember”!!! What’s not to love about November? We get cooler temperatures, see much less boats on the water, and usually more predictable fishing.

Once the water temps start cooling, the fish begin ganging up back in the Bays and marshes. Most of our efforts will be focused in the 9-mile area, to Lake Borgne in the Louisiana Marsh. The trout will be working on the points and drains off the larger bays. If you can, fish the tides, with a hard falling being our favorite. Live shrimp and or live minnows are great for locating the fish. If the points are full of bait and and diving birds, go straight to the artificial. A good shrimp imitation like the Savage 3-D are lethal. Matrix soft plastics are also deadly. Live bait or plastics, we always fish under the Boat Monkey popping corks.

The red fishing in November is some of the best we see all year. The ponds and shallow bays deep in the 9 mile area will be loaded with slot reds. Just watch your tide, and winds. A stout north wind will blow all the water out of the shallow ponds quickly.

Dead shrimp tipped on a Matrix soft plastic on a 3/8 ounce jig head is all you need. If the water is low and clear, tight line em. If the water is high and dirty, put em under a. Boat Monkey popping cork.

The big flounders should be on the move in November as well. The shore lines from lake borgne to Bayou Caddy are our favorite. Itcan be a lot of casting and slow bumping baits, but when you find em, it’s amazing!!! We like throwing live minnows or shrimp tipped soft plastics. Just keep the hooks wet and stay with it.

Enjoy November it’s such a fun month to fish. Take the kids and take your friends. As always, have fun and be safe.