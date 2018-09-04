We hosted some special guests on the boat this year. It was a family chosen by the Catch-A-Dream Foundation (catchadream.org). Gavin, who is 11, his little sister, mother and father came to fish with us for three days, accompanied by a Catch-A-Dream volunteer host named Adam.

Each June my family and I take a break from our Venice, Fla. charter operation and head to the Florida Keys to do some fun-fishing. This year we fished from Tavernier and caught mahi, tuna and a big beautiful sailfish.

Catch-A-Dream Foundation provides children with life-threatening illnesses the opportunity to go on a hunting or fishing adventure of a lifetime with all expenses paid. Everyone had high hopes of Gavin catching his first mahi.

As we cut through Tavernier Creek, I could see several thunderstorms building offshore. We would have limited time to catch some fish and get back safely. I saw an opening in the sky and headed that way. We ran about 12 miles, and I started seeing bird action and three huge patches of weeds. My wife, Trisha, steered the boat as I put out the spread of lures and fresh ballyhoo.

We immediately hooked a 12-pound bull mahi, and in short order Gavin had accomplished the first goal of the trip. But the day was not over. Things were getting ready to get very exciting.

As we reeled in a small fish on our second pass, it started to rain. Out of nowhere Gavin yelled, “Look at the that BIG fish in the water!” It was a huge bull mahi, maybe 60 pounds. I grabbed a spinning rod and tossed a bait to it, but it just swam off. After seeing that fish, we had to try another pass.

As I was letting it out and ballyhoo line, it came tight. The head of a big mahi pushed water toward the bait. Five seconds later, we had a huge fish on!

Almost Lost

Gavin grabbed the rod, and after a few jumps we had the cow mahi boat-side. I gaffed the fish, but it flew off and into the water. Everyone aboard went dead silent. Then my wife said, “Tom, it’s going to be OK,” before praying, “Oh please God let this fish come back to us.”

It did! Gavin battled the jumping fish back to the boat. This time I got it over the rail. It measured 65 inches long. I have never seen anyone catch a cow mahi that long. There is not a doubt in my mind that God was in control and gave Gavin the strength to catch this fish of a lifetime!

It was an experience of a lifetime for all of us. Gavin is a wonderful child, full of life despite his illness. Catch-A-Dream Foundation is an amazing organization that provides these deserving kids and their families a trip of a lifetime.

