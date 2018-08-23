FWC is reminding Florida anglers of its three Catch a Florida Memory Saltwater Angler Recognition programs. Anglers of all ages and skill levels can earn prizes. These include certificates, shirts, hats, rods and reels, dehooking tools, rubber-coated nets and more. Successful anglers receive recognition in Florida Saltwater Recreational Fishing Regulations booklets and on the Club Members page of CatchaFloridaMemory.com, plus the chance to win monthly raffle prizes courtesy of generous program partners.

Catch a Florida Memory programs also promote fisheries conservation. In addition to decreasing pressure on the most sought-after species, the photo entry process encourages catch and release and responsible fish handling.

Saltwater Life List

Similar to a birding life list, this program challenges anglers to track their progress catching 71 species of saltwater fish. Anglers who catch at least 10 different Life List species can join the Saltwater Fish Life List 10-Fish Club and receive additional prizes for 30, 50 and all 71 fish on the list.

Saltwater Reel Big Fish

Memorialize your Saltwater Reel Big Fish by submitting a photo of you with your catch and a photo of the fish over a measuring device. This program includes 30 different species in both adult and youth categories.

Saltwater Grand Slams

FWC has nine different Saltwater Grand Slams that award anglers for catching three specified fish within a 24-hour period. From the Inshore Grand Slam consisting of red drum, spotted seatrout and flounder to the Florida Grand Slam of permit, tarpon and bonefish, these challenges make you work to increase your fishing skills.

Learn more about Catch a Florida Memory programs at CatchaFloridaMemory.com.