“Catch and Cook” Fishing Challenge for Veterans Event Gives Back

Captain/Chef Lenny Strobel, Founder/President of Reel* Time USA organized a four hour “Catch and Cook” Fishing Challenge For Veterans on Saturday, February 10th at the Juno Beach Pier.

The event was inspired by Commander Chuck Boykin from VFW Post 4143 in Riviera Beach, Fl.

Entry was free to any Veteran, with prizes for the winners. Rods, reels, bait and tackle were donated for the event, along with complimentary hot dogs, chips and water at the VFW after fishing.

The focus of the day was fun, while raising awareness of PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder).

Reel Time USA ‘s next event is Nationwide Reel*Time USA Catch and Release Largemouth Bass, on Sunday, April 22, 2018. Anyone in the USA may join. For more details, go to: www.reeltimeusa.com