Catch n Cook Baked Grouper Fillet Recipe

This Baked Grouper Recipe is as fresh as they come for seafood. I went out the day before and caught this fish in 70 feet of water in the Gulf of Mexico and I show you guys how to Fillet and use every part of the fish. This baked fish recipes is great to pair with a salad if you are on a low carb or keto diet and are trying to stay in ketosis. This recipe is perfect for ketogenic dieters with veggies or salad on the side.

