Catching A Sea Monster!

In this episode of BlacktipH, Capt. Jason Boyll and myself catch a sea monster from the depths, a giant Warsaw Grouper, one of the rarest deep water groupers in Florida. This mysterious grouper species lives in very deep water and can grow larger than 500lbs! We found this grouper at a legendary place in the Gulf of Mexico called Pulley Ridge. Over the past three years, Jason and I traveled more than 1000 nautical miles to find one of these giants in the Gulf of Mexico. The grouper in this video was so massive that four grown men struggled to lift it!