In The News

Maverick Costa Rica Reaches Agreement to Acquire Costa Rica Dreams

Maverick Costa Rica is pleased to announce it has reached a definitive agreement to purchase Costa Rica Dreams Sportfishing. According to Larry Drivon CEO of Maverick, “Costa Rica Dreams has been in business since 1989 and owners Rich and Diana Roberts have done an amazing job taking care of their clients and building their legacy. We are excited about this acquisition and will continue to operate the company in the same manner as it is now – offering our collective clients versatile options in the charter boat market in the Billfish Capital of The world – Los Suenos Resort and Marina.”

Costa Rica Dreams operates five vessels that have recently undergone major refits. “We have spent considerable time and effort bringing our fleet up to the standards needed to aggressively compete in this market. We are proud of what we have accomplished, each of our boats now have new engines and new electronics, as well as the very best in updated tackle and safety gear,” says Rich Roberts of Costa Rica Dreams. “We believe Maverick is the perfect entity to take over what we have worked hard to build. Their business is unique in the fishing world as they are both a local builder of custom yachts as well as a charter operator and their success speaks for itself.”

Maverick Costa Rica and its subsidiaries Maverick Sportfishing and Maverick Yachts operate out of their factory just up the road from Los Suenos and from their new Maverick Sportfishing Center at the charter dock. Maverick Yachts builds custom fishing boats, from the popular 36’ Walkaround, to a classic 44’ FlyBridge, to a beautiful 50’ FlyBridge. Capt. Daniel Espinoza, owner and operations manager as well as the longtime skipper of the “Spanish Fly” puts it this way: “We have gone to great lengths to build what we believe to be the new “classic” – boats built for one purpose; to consistently raise fish and compete at the highest tournament level. We are proud of our boats’ successful heritage, in addition to our recent 1st and 2nd place finish in Leg 3 of the most competitive tournament in the World – The Los Suenos Signature Series. All of this translates to success on the water for both our owners and clients. Our company builds custom boats at a high level fit and finish, then can manage it either as a private vessel or in charter. We believe one of our hand-crafted boats, paired with a beautiful new villa here at Los Suenos Resort and Marina is the perfect combination for both the focused angler and families alike.”

For more information visit www.maverickcostarica.com and www.costaricadreams.com

Maverick Yachts of Costa Rica, Saunders Yachtworks Announce Joint Boat Building Venture

Saunders Yachtworks and Maverick Yachts of Costa Rica have entered into an agreement to build sportfishing yachts for the U.S. market. Maverick will construct the cold-molded hulls and vessel superstructure at the company’s facility in Herradura, Costa Rica. Saunders will outfit the yacht at its boatyard in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

According to Saunders CEO John Fitzgerald, the company intends to offer the full model line of 36- to 50-foot Maverick sportfishing yachts for sale in the U.S., starting with the first 40-foot triple outboard walkaround in spring 2019.

“Maverick brings exceptional boatbuilding skills to the table, and we bring expertise in equipment installation, outfitting and after-sales service,” Fitzgerald said. “Once I toured the Maverick facility and saw their craftsmen at work, I knew we had a great opportunity to build something together.

“Everyone who visits Costa Rica to sportfish knows the reputation of Maverick Yachts. Their track record for durability, craftsmanship, and attention to detail speaks for itself. These boats have been raising fish off the Pacific Coast for years, and we are excited to make them more accessible to customers in the United States.”

“People love our yachts because they raise fish and have unmatched durability,” Maverick Yachts CEO Larry Drivon said. “We are thrilled to find a U.S. partner like Saunders who has an excellent reputation in the yacht service industry and whose insight can be adapted into our production process.”

Maverick Yachts in Costa Rica custom builds cold-molded yachts that are carefully designed by dedicated fishermen and constructed by some of the finest craftsmen found anywhere in the world. The complete boat is finished to a standard comparable to the most prestigious custom manufacturers in the United States. For more information, please visit www.maverickcostarica.com.

The Saunders family has been in the marine service business in coastal Alabama since 1959. With skilled technicians and craftsmen in all areas, Saunders manages projects ranging from routine maintenance to major refits and repowers. The company operates a full-service yacht yard in Gulf Shores that accommodates vessels up to 130 feet with a 165-ton lift. Saunders has a second location in Orange Beach with a 60-ton lift capacity and an outboard sales and service center. For more information, please visit www.saundersyacht.com.