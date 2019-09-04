Marina Pez Vela’s “Pelagic Experience” in the best place on Earth for sport fishing.

Pelagic, the iconic fishing brand, can officially call Costa Rica its second home. Their widely recognized marlin flag logo has been engrained in the Pura Vida culture for years; and now, with its own retail landscape & charter operation, the traveling angler can visit, shop, & fish with a multi-faceted immersion into the world of Pelagic.

Nestled at the foot of where rainforest meets the Pacific coast, Pelagic’s Costa Rican HQ is truly an angler’s paradise. Dividing the town of Quepos and Manuel Antonio National Park, you’ll find Marina Pez Vela which serves as Pelagic’s homebase; and as the springboard for endless fishing possibilities…

The Pelagic Store at Marina Pez Vela gives fishermen and visitors the opportunity to shop from the brand’s extensive catalog of products, including some that you won’t find anywhere else. Exclusive to this location only, patrons can purchase a limited collection of products custom-tailored to Costa Rica and its vibrant “Pura Vida” culture.

“When you think of the best locations in the world for sport fishing, Costa Rica is the pinnacle,” said Pelagic’s President & Founder, Ron Kawaja. “A country that offers the most-diverse sport fishing options on the planet, backed with a friendly and welcoming culture, it was a no-brainer for Pelagic to place a badass store and charter boat here in Marina Pez Vela.”

When it comes to fishing, you simply cannot beat what Costa Rica has to offer. Offshore, you can target blue marlin, sailfish, tuna, and dorado with the opportunity for double-digit billfish releases on any given day. Inshore excursions typically focus on XXL roosterfish to over 50-lbs., but don’t pass on the chance for a Pacific snook, snapper, and much more.

Pelagic now offers charters aboard their 32’ Regulator Center Console, Rockstar, which is the perfect vessel for fishing the calm waters out of Marina Pez Vela. Captain Mario Cubillo has a lifetime of experience fishing Pacific Costa Rica, and will custom-tailor any adventure to the charter’s liking – whether it be offshore, inshore, or both.

Established in 2002, Pelagic is dedicated to providing ocean enthusiasts worldwide with the best in high-performance apparel, gear, accessories, & polarized sunglasses. Their iconic prints and best-selling fishing apparel products are backed by decades of research and development on and off the water, while creating an authentic lifestyle culture around the sport they love. Now in their seventeenth year, Pelagic is built on a legacy of celebrating the ocean lifestyle.

Learn more at: www.PelagicGear.com